'Historic First': Tamil Nadu Notifies 10 University Acts 'Without' Governor's Assent Following Supreme Court Orders

Chennai: Three days after the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court using its plenary powers to grant assent to Bills withheld by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the State Saturday notified all the 10 Bills as Acts, giving the Government power to appoint and remove a Vice-Chancellor, with a process envisaged for both scenarios.

The State published the Bills in its extraordinary Tamil Nadu Government Gazette dated April 11, 2025.

On April 8, the top court invoked its powers under Article 142 and declared the said Bills as approved effectively as Act when they were sent to the Governor.

The notified Acts disempowered the Governor-Chancellor in dealing with the appointments of Vice-Chancellors in State-run universities. It transferred the power to empanel the candidates and deciding their academic qualifications and experience to the Government.

As for the tenure of the Vice-Chancellors in service, the Acts said they will continue to be in service "for a term of three years from the date on which he/she entered upon his office or till the completion of seventy years of age, whichever is earlier".

The decision, a source said, was taken keeping in mind that the Acts would take retrospective effect. The Bills withheld were re-adopted by the State Legislative Assembly and resent to the Governor.

"The Vice-Chancellor shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the Government passed on the ground of wilful omission or refusal to carry out the provisions of this Act or abuse of the powers vested in him. In a case where it is proposed to remove the Vice-Chancellor, the Government shall order an inquiry by such a person who is or has been,— (i) a Judge of the High Court; or (ii) an officer of the Government, not below the rank of Chief Secretary to Government, in which the Vice-Chancellor shall be given an opportunity to make a representation. On consideration of the inquiry report, the Vice-Chancellor shall be furnished a copy of the inquiry report and called upon to submit his further representation, if any thereon, before making an order of removal," read several of the Bills.

Screengrab from Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary (ETV Bharat)

One of these Acts, The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Act, 2020, has rechristened the University as The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

These Acts also provide for the Government to specify the educational qualifications and experience for a person who can be recommended for appointment as a VC, by the search committee. They read the person shall be a distinguished academician with the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

Screengrab from Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary (ETV Bharat)

Other Bills that have become Acts are The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil University (Second Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Act, 2023 , The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Act, 2023 and The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

DMK MP P Wilson hailed this as historic, in an X post. "History is made as these are the first Acts of any legislature in India to have taken effect without the signature of the Governor / President but on the strength of the judgement of the Supreme Court. Our universities will now be cleansed and taken to a new level under the chancellorship of the Government," the post read. Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier felicitated the Rajya Sabha member for his legal assistance in getting the verdict in favour of the State government. The CM wrote in X "DMK means creating history."

The top court in its verdict setting timelines for Governors to decide on bills passed by any State Legislature, has also prescribed timelimit for the President to take a decision. The court said the bills reserved for the President's consideration by the Governor should be decided within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received. Read More...