Historic Achievement as Indian Expedition Team Summits Mount Everest

Pahalgam: In a momentous achievement for India’s mountaineering community, a group of mountain climbing teachers from three top Indian training schools made it to the top of Mount Everest on Friday.

The team had people from three different climbing schools: Jawahar Institute in Pahalgam, Nehru Institute in Uttarkashi, and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling. The expedition was flagged off by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on 26 March 2025 in New Delhi. The team showed great strength and worked well together, even when the weather was very bad and the air was thin.

As part of their acclimatisation process, the team had previously reached the summit of Mt. Lobuche (6,119m) on 18 April 2025. Leading the expedition were Col. Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi, and Col. Hem Chandra Singh, Principal of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS) in Pahalgam.

The team comprised five seasoned instructors: Hav Rajendra Mukhiya (JIM&WS), Mr. Rakesh Singh Rana (NIM), Sub Bahadur Pahan (NIM), Mr. Pasang Tenzing Sherpa (HMI), and Hav Thupstan Tsewang (HMI). The team has come down safely to base camp and is now heading back to Kathmandu.