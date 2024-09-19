Historic 61.13 Percent Voter Turnout Marks First Phase Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole, confirmed that the first phase of the Assembly elections recorded an impressive 61.13% voter turnout, surpassing the initial estimate of 59%. "This time, we worked out district-wise figures, and post-delimitation, no Assembly constituency is spread across two districts," Pole said. He attributed the high turnout to a peaceful polling process, vigorous campaigning by candidates, and heightened voter awareness efforts by the Election Department.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kishtwar district in the Jammu region recorded the highest turnout at 80.14%, while Kulgam district in Kashmir saw 62.62%. The elections were particularly notable in South Kashmir, a region that had previously recorded very low voter participation, often in single digits. Pole expressed his satisfaction with the improved voter engagement in these areas, emphasizing that the turnout had increased significantly since the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May. He anticipated an even higher turnout in the next phases.

Across the 24 constituencies in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, 3,276 polling booths were set up, including 23 special polling stations—19 in Jammu and 4 in Delhi—to facilitate migrant voters. In the Kashmir division, Pahalgam constituency registered the highest voter turnout at 71.26%, followed by D.H. Pora with 68.45%. Other notable turnouts in Kashmir included Shopian at 57.78%, Anantnag West at 48.73%, Kulgam at 62.76% and Srigufara - Bijbehera at 60 33% Pulwama district recorded the lowest turnout in Kashmir at 46.65%, while it's constituency Tral saw the lowest turnout of the phase at 43.21%.

In the Jammu division, Inderwal had the highest turnout with 82.16%, followed by Padder-Nagseni with 80.67% and Doda West at 75.98%. Bhaderwah recorded a 67.18% turnout, while Ramban saw 69.6%. Banihal, another key constituency, recorded a turnout of 71.28%.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the voters for their participation in what he called a "historic voter turnout." He emphasized that the peaceful, free, and fair elections demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and the people's faith in democratic values. In a tweet, Sinha expressed gratitude to the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and election officials for ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. He also praised first-time voters, particularly women, for coming out in large numbers.

A total of 219 candidates contested across 24 assembly seats—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu—during this phase, with more than 23.27 lakh voters eligible to cast their votes. Among them were 1.23 lakh first-time voters, 60 third-gender voters, and 28,309 persons with disabilities (PWD), reflecting the inclusive nature of the election process.

P K Pole expressed optimism for the next phases of the election, predicting even higher voter participation as the campaign efforts intensified. "The South Kashmir districts, which previously recorded extremely low percentages, are now showing much higher numbers. This is a testament to the growing democratic participation in Jammu and Kashmir," he remarked.

The elections are being closely watched, as they mark the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into a Union Territory.