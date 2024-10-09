ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana: Hisar Independent MLA Savitri Jindal Supports BJP

Savitri, the mother of sitting BJP MP Naveen Jindal, met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and announced her support for the saffron party. Naveen Jindal, MP from Kurukshetra seat, was also present on the occasion.

"I want the development of Hisar and hence I am supporting BJP," Savitri Jindal told reporters here.

The BJP led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini retained power in Haryana by winning 48 seats. The saffron party is set to form the government in Haryana for the third successive time. Congress, which was hoping to come to power, managed to win only 37 seats in the 90-member House.

Two other Independent MLAs have also supported the BJP. Savitri and Naveen Jindal had joined the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But as the saffron party denied a ticket to Savitri Jindal, she contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls as an independent and emerged victorious. Savitri Jindal had won from Hisar in the 2005 and 2009 Haryana Assembly polls.

Naveen Jindal said that his mother will support the BJP. Asked whether Savitri will be included in the Cabinet, Naveen Jindal said, "We did not speak about it and Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini) will decide about it. Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that the party will respect Savitri Jindal," added Naveen.