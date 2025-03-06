Hisar | Four Friends Killed After Car Collides With A Tree

Hisar: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a tree, police said on Thursday. The mishap occurred on the Mangoli Road near the Harikot village in the midnight when the four persons were returning to thief villages after attending a wedding, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, Hitesh, Nikhil and Sahil, a resident of the Harikot village. Ankush was a resident of the Mangali Surtiya village.

Locals said that the speeding car was completely damaged after it dashed into a tree. The locals and personnel of the Azad Nagar Police Station reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information.

"We pulled out the youth after breaking the windows of the car. While two youth were rushed to a civil hospital in Hisar, the two others were taken to a private hospital, but the doctors declared all four of them dead," said Azad Nagar Police Station in-charge Sadhuram. The deceased were in the age group of 20 and 23.

"Their bodies have been kept at the civil hospital for post-mortem, which will be done later in the day. We have started a probe, and primarily high speed is the reason for the mishap," added Sadhuram.

The four deceased were childhood friends. They had passed standard 12th together and used to often celebrate birthdays together. They also used to go to weddings together.

Ankush was studying a civil engineering course at a technical institute in Hisar and was the lone child in his family. Sahil was also the lone child in his family. Ankush's father, Sarmodh, said that Ankush had gone to attend the wedding of a family friend, but the mishap took place while they were returning. The villagers of the Mangali Surtiya and Harikot villages are shocked after hearing the tragic news.