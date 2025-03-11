His Story Is In Textbooks, His Machines Are In 18 Countries: Meet Haryana's Farmer-Turned-Innovator Dharamveer Kamboj

Yamunanagar: Academic qualification may not always be the yardstick of success; at times, it could just be the passion and determination that makes one eligible to chart a path different from others. A farmer from Damla village in Haryana has proved this with his innovation-based approach in farming. Mocked by villagers initially, but unperturbed, he went on to make a mark, that earned him national and international recognition.

Dharamveer Kamboj, with only Class 10th education, is now a globally-recognised innovator, with his venture making an annual turnover of crores of rupees, thanks to the multi-purpose machines designed by him which are high in demand not just in India but across the world. Interestingly, he has also worked in Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer 'Padman'.

From Rickshaw Puller To Farmer-Turned-Innovator

It wasn't an easy ride for Dharamveer. Born in 1963 at Damla village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, he could only study till 10th standard owing to financial hardships. He moved to Delhi in the 1980s to support his family. Because of limited opportunities there, he worked as a rickshaw puller. However, he had to return to his village days after he met with an accident.

This incident, in fact, became a turning point in his life. After his return, Dharamveer started cultivating aloe vera and basil in one acre of his two acres of ancestral land in his village. While working in Delhi, he had heard about medicinal farming, which he thought would be profitable. After cultivation, when he tried to sell his produce, he did not get the fair price. Eventually, he explored the possibility of processing the crops himself.

"I struggled to get the right price, so I thought why not process and sell the produce," Dharamveer said. It is during this time that he decided to design machines himself so that he could process the produce efficiently.

Ever since he developed his first multi-purpose processing machine, he has never looked back. So far, his company has manufactured and sold more than 2000 machines, each costing around Rs 5 lakh. Going by the name, each machine has been designed to perform multiple functions like juice extraction, grinding, steaming, mixing, medicine extraction, gel extraction among others. After the venture became popular in India, he started exporting these machines to 18 countries including Italy, US, Kenya, Australia, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Nigeria.

Created Job Opportunities For 20K People

Dharamveer Kamboj has been successfully running his own company for the last several years. Apart from manufacturing machines, he is also making and selling over 100 types of organic products like rose water, amla murabba, candies, soaps, gels, juices, medicinal extracts, and gulaal (organic colours) for Holi. During his entrepreneurial journey, Dharamveer created employment opportunities for nearly 20,000 people.

Honoured By President Of India

In 2013, Dharamveer was honoured by the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee for his innovative work. He said, "I have received over 100 national and international awards because of my multi-purpose machines. When I developed the machine for the first time, people used to mock my ideas. But I was never bothered about negative criticism. I focused on my work. Today, I am recognised as an innovator all over the world."

Dharamveer's firm is now generating an annual turnover of Rs 2.5 crore. "All those people associated with me are earning good now. The machines have bore fruitful results," he stated.

Worked With Akki In 'Padman'

His valuable contributions also garnered the attention of Bollywood filmmakers, leading him to the silver screen. I come from a rural background. The machines I have made have become very popular not only in India but outside as well. When Bollywood star Akshay Kumar made the film Padman, I was also given a role in it, as the movie revolved around the success story of innovators. Not just me, many innovators of the country played a role in the movie. Working in a Bollywood film alongside a superstar is a big achievement for me. All this has been possible because of my machines."

Dharamveer's Story Finds Place In 12th Syllabus

The struggle of Dharamveer and the phenomenal success in the aftermath has found a place in the educational curriculum. In 2022, his story was included in Chapter-3 of the Class 12th Business Studies textbook of NCERT, Government of India. "I am immensely proud that students are getting to know about the struggle I faced and the journey I set forth as an innovator. With a 10th-standard education, I had never imagined I could be an inspiration to the young innovative minds," Dharamveer expressed.

Just a few days back, lecturer Pooja Jain had accompanied the college students to Dharamveer's factory. "We brought our college students here, so that they could see the machines and products firsthand. His story inspires many, and serves a motivation for children of this generation," she said.

Almost every day, school and college students visit his factory to witness the innovations. Dharamveer is also being invited to conduct training sessions in government and private institutions across India and abroad. With a sharp mind and an undeterred passion, Dharamveer scripted a story like none other, inspiring those who dare to dream.