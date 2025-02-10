ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL’s Upgraded Hindustan Jet Trainer 36 Renamed 'Yashas'

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has renamed its flagship jet training aircraft, the Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT-36), as ‘Yashas’ following extensive modifications to improve departure characteristics and spin resistance across the flight envelope.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), unveiled the new name in the presence of Dr D K Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of HAL, and senior officials at Aero India 2025 on Monday.

"The large-scale enhancements to the baseline intermediate training platform have significantly improved its capabilities, warranting a new name to reflect its continued relevance in modern military aviation training. In light of this, the HJT-36 has been renamed 'Yashas'," said Dr D K Sunil.