HAL’s Upgraded Hindustan Jet Trainer 36 Renamed 'Yashas'

HAL’s upgraded HJT-36 trainer jet, now named ‘Yashas’, features advanced avionics, a modern cockpit, and enhanced training capabilities.

HAL’s Upgraded Hindustan Jet Trainer 36 Renamed ‘Yashas’ (Photo Courtesy: HAL)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has renamed its flagship jet training aircraft, the Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT-36), as ‘Yashas’ following extensive modifications to improve departure characteristics and spin resistance across the flight envelope.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), unveiled the new name in the presence of Dr D K Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of HAL, and senior officials at Aero India 2025 on Monday.

"The large-scale enhancements to the baseline intermediate training platform have significantly improved its capabilities, warranting a new name to reflect its continued relevance in modern military aviation training. In light of this, the HJT-36 has been renamed 'Yashas'," said Dr D K Sunil.

To prepare the aircraft for induction, it has been upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit, enhancing training effectiveness and operational efficiency while reducing weight and replacing obsolete imported components with indigenous Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), he added.

'Yashas' is designed for Stage II pilot training, counter-insurgency and counter-surface force operations, armament training, and aerobatics. It is powered by a FADEC-controlled AL-55I jet engine, offering an optimal thrust-to-weight ratio, improved thrust management, and high reliability, Sunil said.

A stepped-up rear cockpit and drooped nose provide excellent all-around visibility, enhancing situational awareness. The aircraft features a state-of-the-art glass cockpit with Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) and a Head-Up Display (HUD). Key capabilities include stall and spin recovery, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1,000 kg, and single-point ground refuelling and defueling, he added.

TAGGED:

