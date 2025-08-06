ETV Bharat / bharat

Hinduism Knows How To Manage Diversity, World Needs It: RSS Chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Bhagwat stated that for Indians, 'dharm' represents the truth while speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Dharm Jagran Nyas.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the inauguration ceremony of the Dharma Jagran Nyas Prant office, ‘Mukundrao Panashikar Bhavan’, in Nagpur on Wednesday, August 06, 2025.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the inauguration ceremony of the Dharma Jagran Nyas Prant office, ‘Mukundrao Panashikar Bhavan’, in Nagpur on Wednesday, August 06, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said today's conflict-ridden world needs Hinduism because it is a universal religion which teaches how to accept and manage diversity.

"The entire world needs this 'Dharm' today. The world does not know how to live while managing its diversities, and hence so many conflicts are going on," he said, speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Dharm Jagran Nyas here. For Indians, 'dharm' is nothing but the truth, the RSS chief said.

"This religion teaches oneness and acceptance of all diversities. We accept all diversities. We are not different because we are diverse, this is this religion teaches us," he added. This is a universal religion, but only because the Hindus discovered it first, it came to be called Hindu Dharma, the RSS chief said.

"Otherwise, Hinduism is the religion of nature, a universal creed, religion of humanity. Every heart should be awakened by this religion," he added. The duty of a religion is not only towards God but also towards society, Bhagwat further said.

India's history shows that many sacrifices were committed for "Dharm", he said. "There were mounds of heads cut off for the sake of Dharm, but no one left the Dharm. You all have watched the film 'Chhaava'. All this (sacrifice) was done by our people. They are an example for us," he said. The Hindi film "Chhaava" is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was brutally executed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

Such sacrifices were committed even by ordinary people, because they believed that "our Dharm is based on truth and the ultimate truth of the world is that though we may look different in ordinary life, we all are one," Bhagwat said. Hinduism also teaches that the paths of different faiths lead to one destination, and therefore, no one should try to change the ways of others forcibly, he said.

