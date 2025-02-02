ETV Bharat / bharat

Hinduism Is Diverse, Can't Be Proved Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Shashi Tharoor At JLF

Jaipur: MP and author Shashi Tharoor and writer Francis Miralles talked about Hinduism, devotion and the relevance of ancient wisdom in modern times with Pallavi Iyer in the 'Purushartha: The Four-Way Part' session at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Sunday.

On the concept of god in Hinduism, Tharoor said in ancient times the concept of god was very simple."In Hinduism, the god is Nirguna and formless, as in Islam and it doesn't condone the idea that only those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' are Hindus and the rest are non-believers. Over time, people felt the need for a form of worship, so the concept of Saguna Brahman developed. Now we see god even in a big man with the face of an elephant and sitting on mice. Hinduism is diverse and it does not impose any one form or method.

Citing Swami Vivekananda, he said what someone calls Shiva, someone Allah and someone Jesus, they are all the same. There is no place in Hinduism to declare any one path as the best, as Adi Shankaracharya has also said. Karma has also been described as the main path in the Gita, that is, do your work, do not desire the fruit. Mahatma Gandhi also believed in this and so did I. Hinduism is a religion that embraces everyone, but these days the Rohingya issue is also in discussion in the country, he added.

Miralles, discussing the relevance of ancient knowledge in modern times, said in today's time people are looking for happiness and inner peace. Books explaining ancient knowledge in a modern context can guide people in this direction.