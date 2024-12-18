ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Woman Entitled To Deceased Husband's Property After Remarriage: Madras HC

The court noted that the Hindu Widows' Remarriage Act, 1856 which disqualified a widow from inheriting properties upon remarriage was repealed.

Hindu Woman Entitled To Deceased Husband's Property After Remarriage: Madras HC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Chennai: The Madras High Court has observed the Hindu Succession Act doesn't prohibit a widow from inheriting a share in her deceased husband's property upon remarriage.

The bench comprising justices R Subramaniam and C Kumarappan noted that the Hindu Widows' Remarriage Act, 1856, disqualified a widow from inheriting properties upon remarriage. However, it was repealed after the enactment of the Hindu Succession Act.

The court further noted that only the widow of a predeceased son or widow of a predeceased son of the predeceased son or widow of the brother was disqualified upon remarriage under the Hindu Succession Act. However, this provision was also repealed in 2005 by an amendment.

“The Hindu Succession Act, 1956 does not contain a provision that disqualifies widows from inheriting their husband's properties or disqualifying the widows from taking a share in the husband's property upon remarriage,” the court observed.

“A close reading of the above provision would show that only widows of a predeceased son or a predeceased son of a predeceased son or widow of a brother would face a disqualification upon remarriage. Even that provision has now been repealed by the Hindu Succession Amendment Act, 39 of 2005,” it said.

The HC bench was hearing an appeal against the lower court’s decision, which denied share to a widow in Salem, Tamil Nadu, in the deceased husband's property after her remarriage to the deceased husband's brother. The District Court had dismissed the woman's claim, citing her remarriage as a reason to bar her from inheriting her late husband's property.

However, the HC overturned the decision, ruling that the Hindu Marriage Act grants a woman the right to inherit her husband's property, regardless of whether she remarries.

Chennai: The Madras High Court has observed the Hindu Succession Act doesn't prohibit a widow from inheriting a share in her deceased husband's property upon remarriage.

The bench comprising justices R Subramaniam and C Kumarappan noted that the Hindu Widows' Remarriage Act, 1856, disqualified a widow from inheriting properties upon remarriage. However, it was repealed after the enactment of the Hindu Succession Act.

The court further noted that only the widow of a predeceased son or widow of a predeceased son of the predeceased son or widow of the brother was disqualified upon remarriage under the Hindu Succession Act. However, this provision was also repealed in 2005 by an amendment.

“The Hindu Succession Act, 1956 does not contain a provision that disqualifies widows from inheriting their husband's properties or disqualifying the widows from taking a share in the husband's property upon remarriage,” the court observed.

“A close reading of the above provision would show that only widows of a predeceased son or a predeceased son of a predeceased son or widow of a brother would face a disqualification upon remarriage. Even that provision has now been repealed by the Hindu Succession Amendment Act, 39 of 2005,” it said.

The HC bench was hearing an appeal against the lower court’s decision, which denied share to a widow in Salem, Tamil Nadu, in the deceased husband's property after her remarriage to the deceased husband's brother. The District Court had dismissed the woman's claim, citing her remarriage as a reason to bar her from inheriting her late husband's property.

However, the HC overturned the decision, ruling that the Hindu Marriage Act grants a woman the right to inherit her husband's property, regardless of whether she remarries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDU MARRIAGE ACTHINDU WOMAN LATE HUSBAND PROPERTY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.