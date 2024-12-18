ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Woman Entitled To Deceased Husband's Property After Remarriage: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has observed the Hindu Succession Act doesn't prohibit a widow from inheriting a share in her deceased husband's property upon remarriage.

The bench comprising justices R Subramaniam and C Kumarappan noted that the Hindu Widows' Remarriage Act, 1856, disqualified a widow from inheriting properties upon remarriage. However, it was repealed after the enactment of the Hindu Succession Act.

The court further noted that only the widow of a predeceased son or widow of a predeceased son of the predeceased son or widow of the brother was disqualified upon remarriage under the Hindu Succession Act. However, this provision was also repealed in 2005 by an amendment.

“The Hindu Succession Act, 1956 does not contain a provision that disqualifies widows from inheriting their husband's properties or disqualifying the widows from taking a share in the husband's property upon remarriage,” the court observed.