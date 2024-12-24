ETV Bharat / bharat

'End Tradition Of Sending Chadar To Ajmer,' Hindu Sena Chief Writes To PM Modi

Vishnu Gupta requested the PM to end the tradition of sending chadar to the dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer during the Urs festival.

Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

Ajmer: Hindu Sena's National President Vishnu Gupta on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the tradition of sending chadar to the dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer during Urs festival, a practice that has been followed since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a letter to the office of the Prime Minister Vishnu argued that the PM refrained from going to Ayodhya when the dispute was subjudice and since the dispute regarding Ajmer Dargah is pending before the court he should refrain from continuing the traditional practice.

"The country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started the tradition of presenting chadar in the dargah, now the time has come to stop it. This matter is pending in the court," said Vishnu Gupta

The national president of Hindu Sena had also filed a lawsuit in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Ajmer, claiming that there is a temple within the Ajmer Dargah. He claims about a Siva temple of Sankat Mochan Mahadev in Ajmer Dargah. The court had sent notices to three parties in this case. All three parties had sought time from the court for responses.

Meanwhile, the Dargah Committee had filed an application asking the court to dismiss the petition. The court heard the arguments of both parties on this petition and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 24, 2024

