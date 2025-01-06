ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Outfit Moves SC Seeking To Intervene In 1991 Places Of Worship Row

New Delhi: A Hindu outfit, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, has moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to intervene in cases filed against the validity of provisions of the 1991 law, which asks to maintain the religious character of places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The outfit filed the plea through lawyer Atulesh Kumar. The plea has challenged Sections 3 and 4 of the 1991 Act, arguing they violated several fundamental rights including the right to equality and freedom to practice religion.

"Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti is challenging the validity of sections 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 as unconstitutional for being violative of Articles 14,15,21,25,26 and 29 of the Constitution of India," said the plea. The plea contended that the Act prevents judicial review which is one of the fundamental aspects of the Constitution and therefore violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

"The prohibition undermines the authority of the judiciary which is an important pillar of our democracy which checks and balances the system in protecting constitutional rights of the citizens," said the plea.