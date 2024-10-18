ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Thrust Hindi Month Celebrations In Other Linguistic States', Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Tells PM Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre not to combine the golden jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan with that of Hindi month celebrations here.

He has shot off an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over celebration of Hindi language month related events in non-hindi speaking States, raising concerns over the linguistic diversity.

The Friday missive from the DMK patriarch also asked the Centre to celebrate all the classical languages in their respective states and that it would enhance the cordial relationship among all states.

The DO letter from Stalin sought the attention of the PM towards the celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan's golden jubilee and tagging it with Hindi month Celebrations, scheduled for Friday. It noted that the event is being presided over by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

"As you are aware, the Constitution of India does not accord national language status to any language. Hindi and English are used only for official purposes such as legislation, judiciary and communication between the Union Government and the State Governments," the letter read.