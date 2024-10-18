'Don't Thrust Hindi Month Celebrations In Other Linguistic States', Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Tells PM Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre not to combine the golden jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan with that of Hindi month celebrations here.
He has shot off an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over celebration of Hindi language month related events in non-hindi speaking States, raising concerns over the linguistic diversity.
The Friday missive from the DMK patriarch also asked the Centre to celebrate all the classical languages in their respective states and that it would enhance the cordial relationship among all states.
The DO letter from Stalin sought the attention of the PM towards the celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan's golden jubilee and tagging it with Hindi month Celebrations, scheduled for Friday. It noted that the event is being presided over by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
"As you are aware, the Constitution of India does not accord national language status to any language. Hindi and English are used only for official purposes such as legislation, judiciary and communication between the Union Government and the State Governments," the letter read.
Considering these circumstances and the multilingual culture prevailing in India, Stalin advised against "according (a) special place to Hindi and celebrating Hindi month in non-hindi speaking States is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages."
The letter re-iterated the union government's decision to hold such Hindi language oriented events in non-hindi speaking States should be avoided. It also suggested that the union government could celebrate the local language month if it was keen on holding such events. "I suggest that celebration of the local language month in respective states must also be done with equal warmth," Stalin said in the letter.
In another recommendation, the CM said the Centre can "hold special events to celebrate the richness of all the Classical languages that it has recognized in the respective States. This could enhance the cordial relationship among all."
In a separate post on X, Stalin wrote: "I strongly condemn the celebration of Hindi Month valedictory function along with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan."
