Renowned Hindi Litterateur From Chhattisgarh Vinod Kumar Shukla To Get The 59th Jnanpith Award

Raipur: Renowned Hindi poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected to receive the 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024. He is the first from the state of Chhattisgarh to have bagged the prestigious award, the country’s highest recognition for literary achievements, which was declared on Saturday by the Jnanpith Selection Committee in New Delhi.
“This is a great honour in Indian literature, and receiving it is a moment of immense happiness for me. I always strive to write something, and once it gets published, I feel liberated,” Shukla said speaking to PTI soon after the award was declared.
देश के लब्धप्रतिष्ठ उपन्यासकार–कवि आदरणीय विनोद कुमार शुक्ल जी को प्रतिष्ठित ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किए जाने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। यह छत्तीसगढ़ के लिये गौरव की बात है। आदरणीय शुक्ल जी को अशेष बधाई। उन्होंने एक बार पुनः छत्तीसगढ़ को भारत के साहित्यिक पटल पर गौरवान्वित… pic.twitter.com/yFjGGPLS2j— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) March 22, 2025
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Shukla, calling it a very proud moment for Chhattisgarh. Appreciating Shukla's contribution to literature, he said “Vinod Kumar Shukla has once again brought recognition to our state’s literary heritage. His contribution to Hindi literature is invaluable.”
Shukla was born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon and showed interest in writing from a very young age. A prolific writer, Shukla is known for his subtle, minimalist yet profound way of storytelling. His writings have the capacity to transform the mundane into extraordinary, and he captures life’s ups and downs with deep insight. His first poetry collection, Abhibhakshit Jai Hind (1971), gave him a firm grounding and established him as a writer. Later he wrote acclaimed novels like Naukar Ki Kameez (1979) and Deewar Mein Ek Khirki Rehti Thi (1999), for which he received the Sahitya Akademi Award.
"These days I write for children because I do not know at this age, if I can write bigger works. It is therefore good for me to write small and finish fast," the writer said while expressing his surprise about getting the award. "I never thought I would be considered for this award. But I am happy for this recognition," he added.
'Likhne ko bahut hai, iska ant nahi (There is a lot to write and there is no end to it),' said the writer who feels those who write should not cease to do so. "Writing is not a small job, its is something that you give to the world," he said.
Vinod Kumar Shukla's Poetry Collections include:
• Abhibhakshit Jai Hind (1971)
• Woh Aadmi Chala Gaya Naya Garam Coat Pehankar Soch Ki Tarah (1981)
• Sab Kuch Hoga Bacha Rahega
Novels:
• Naukar Ki Kameez (1979)
• Deewar Mein Ek Khirki Rehti Thi (1999)
• Jeevan Ke Prati Hum Phoolon Ki Tarah Khilne Ka Vada Karte Hain
Short Story Collection:
• Paed Par Kamra
His works have been translated into Italian by Meriola Afridi and also into Marathi, Malayalam, English and German languages. Filmmaker Mani Kaul had also made a film based on his book Paed Par Kamara, which was accorded the Special Event Award in the 66th Venice Film Festival in 2009. He retired as Associate Professor of Agricultural Extension from Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in 1996.
Vinod Kumar Shukla has received many honours for his literary contribution, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the PEN/Nabokov Award in 2023.
