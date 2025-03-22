ETV Bharat / bharat

Renowned Hindi Litterateur From Chhattisgarh Vinod Kumar Shukla To Get The 59th Jnanpith Award

Raipur: Renowned Hindi poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected to receive the 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024. He is the first from the state of Chhattisgarh to have bagged the prestigious award, the country’s highest recognition for literary achievements, which was declared on Saturday by the Jnanpith Selection Committee in New Delhi.

“This is a great honour in Indian literature, and receiving it is a moment of immense happiness for me. I always strive to write something, and once it gets published, I feel liberated,” Shukla said speaking to PTI soon after the award was declared.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Shukla, calling it a very proud moment for Chhattisgarh. Appreciating Shukla's contribution to literature, he said “Vinod Kumar Shukla has once again brought recognition to our state’s literary heritage. His contribution to Hindi literature is invaluable.”

Shukla was born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon and showed interest in writing from a very young age. A prolific writer, Shukla is known for his subtle, minimalist yet profound way of storytelling. His writings have the capacity to transform the mundane into extraordinary, and he captures life’s ups and downs with deep insight. His first poetry collection, Abhibhakshit Jai Hind (1971), gave him a firm grounding and established him as a writer. Later he wrote acclaimed novels like Naukar Ki Kameez (1979) and Deewar Mein Ek Khirki Rehti Thi (1999), for which he received the Sahitya Akademi Award.

"These days I write for children because I do not know at this age, if I can write bigger works. It is therefore good for me to write small and finish fast," the writer said while expressing his surprise about getting the award. "I never thought I would be considered for this award. But I am happy for this recognition," he added.

'Likhne ko bahut hai, iska ant nahi (There is a lot to write and there is no end to it),' said the writer who feels those who write should not cease to do so. "Writing is not a small job, its is something that you give to the world," he said.

Vinod Kumar Shukla's Poetry Collections include: