'Hindi Diwas' Is Historically Meant To Respect All Languages: Former Head Of Hindi Dept At Lucknow University

Lucknow: As India celebrates 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 to honour the language and its cultural heritage, Prof. Surya Prasad Dixit remembers it more as 'Rajbhasha Diwas'(Mother Tongue Day) to respect all languages, and thereby, diversity.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former head of the Hindi Department at Lucknow University, said that the Constituent Assembly had originally established 'Rajbhasha Diwas'. “It meant that this day should be celebrated to promote all the languages spoken in the country”.

ETV Bharat interview with Prof. Surya Prasad Dixit (ETV Bharat)

Citing examples, Prof Dixit said that Hindi is spoken in North India, so it was considered the official language in the particular region. Likewise, Bengali was considered the official language in Bengal and Marathi in Maharashtra.