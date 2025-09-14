PM Modi Greets People On Hindi Diwas
PM Modi described the growing respect for Hindi on the world stage as a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of the country on Hindi Diwas and urged them to take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride.
"Infinite best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not just a medium of communication, but a living heritage of our identity and culture. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.
आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी केवल संवाद का माध्यम नहीं, बल्कि हमारी पहचान और संस्कारों की जीवंत धरोहर है। इस अवसर पर आइए, हम सब मिलकर हिंदी सहित सभी भारतीय भाषाओं को समृद्ध बनाने और उन्हें आने वाली पीढ़ियों तक गर्व के साथ पहुँचाने का संकल्प लें। विश्व पटल पर…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2025
"The growing respect of Hindi on the world stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us," he said. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.
The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a vital role in promoting the use of Hindi in official matters since its inception in 1975. Last year, the central government celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the Official Language.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also extended warm greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. In a post on X, he highlighted how the Hindi language serves as an important aspect of the growing global interest in Indian culture and traditions.
हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 14, 2025
हिन्दी हमारी संस्कृति और परंपराओं के प्रति बढती वैश्विक रूचि का एक महत्वपूर्ण पहलू है।
विश्व भर में हिंदी भाषा के प्रचार-प्रसार में लगे सभी भाषाविदों और हिंदी प्रेमियों का विशेष रूप से अभिनंदन।
The EAM thanked the linguists and Hindi language enthusiasts who strive for the promotion of the language across the world. "Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special greetings to all the linguists and Hindi lovers engaged in the promotion of the Hindi language across the world," EAM wrote in a post on X.
