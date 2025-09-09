ETV Bharat / bharat

Himalayan Shield Weakening? Monsoon Winds Crossing Into Tibet Worrying Signs For India, Say Experts

By Dheeraj Singh Sajwan

Dehradun: Amid the havoc caused by heavy rains across states in the Himalayan belt, scientists have claimed that this year the monsoon winds may have crossed the Himalayas into Tibet. As per the claims made by senior scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology here in Uttarakhand, such a scenario has likely happened for the first time.

The Himalayas, considered a natural barrier that monsoon winds cannot cross, eventually feed the rivers and glaciers by accumulating snow. If the winds are indeed moving into Tibet, experts said, it is a serious concern for the future. ETV Bharat spoke to senior scientists and weather experts to understand the issue in detail and its possible dangers.

Record Rainfall In Central And Western Himalayas

According to the Meteorological Department, this year, states in the Central Himalayas (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and the Western Himalayas (Jammu & Kashmir and some mountain regions of Pakistan) received far more rainfall than usual.

Data from the Dehradun Meteorological Centre suggests that rainfall in these regions was 108-114 percent above normal. August was the wettest month, when North India witnessed extreme monsoon fury, claiming hundreds of lives and causing damage worth crores of rupees.

Why So Much Rain?

Scientists believe the unusual rainfall in August was due to a rare combination of the Indian Monsoon and Western Disturbances colliding together.

Vikram Singh, former Director of Dehradun Meteorological Centre and currently Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, also agreed. He said that this exact overlap caused heavy downpour in Uttarakhand. "Climate change has been causing unusual changes in weather systems for last several years. Similar conditions had triggered devastating floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013. Comparable situations were seen again in July 2024 and the same repeated this year in July and August," he added.

What Is Western Disturbance? (ETV Bharat)

Impact Of Monsoon-Western Disturbance Clash

According to Singh, the collision of monsoon winds with western disturbances in North India, especially in the Central Himalayas, led to unusually heavy rainfall. This also explains the floods in Punjab. "When Indian monsoon winds and western disturbances clash, it results in extreme rainfall. That is why this year Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir recorded above normal rainfall, leading to floods both in Indian and Pakistani plains," he said.

Earlier, weather systems followed predictable patterns like the South-West monsoon (June-September) brought rain to most parts of India, the North-East monsoon (October-December) affected other regions, while the Western Disturbance usually came in winter, bringing snowfall that nourished Himalayan glaciers. But now, these systems are shifting due to climate change, Singh warned.

Wadia Institute's Big Claim: Monsoon Crossing Into Tibet

Meanwhile, a research delegation from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has claimed that monsoon winds this year may have crossed the Himalayas into Tibet.