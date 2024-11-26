Himachal Woman Asks Kashmiri Shawl Sellers To Leave State, Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; Apologises After Video Goes Viral

Srinagar: As India celebrates 75 years of the country's constitution, a communally charged video from Himachal showing a woman threatening two Shawl sellers from Kashmir against doing business in the hill state and asking them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has gone viral on social media.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens including Kashmir leaders who demanded strict action against the Himachal woman, who is believed to have sought apology from the two Kashmiri hawkers.

The woman is said to be the wife of a Sarpanch from Surjanpur Village, in Kangra District of Himachal. In the video, which is being widely circulated on the Internet, the woman in red is seen categorically asking two shawl sellers, including a youth and an elderly sporting a long white beard, to leave Himachal or chant 'Jai Shri Ram' to do their business in the state. To this, the young shawl seller retorts.

“You ask us to chant Jai Shri Ram. What if we ask you to read Kalma,” he says.

The woman however is adamant asking the hawkers to leave the state and do their business in Kashmir.

“We are also citizens of India, where will we go if we are not supposed to live in India?” the Kashmiri young man asks the woman.

Widespread condemnation

The communally charged video has drawn widespread condemnation from the mainstream in Kashmir.

Taking to X, NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi condemned the video, which he shared on the site.

“Idea of BJP’s India explained in this 2-3 minutes video: Kashmir is not part of India. Too much for “integration of Kashmir” after the abrogation of 370. The criteria for holding Indian citizenship is chanting a slogan of a particular religion. If there is some India still left which functions on its law and principles. This lady should be booked under Section 196, 197 and 302,” Mehdi wrote.

“A video circulating on social media shows a woman, apparently in Himachal Pradesh, mistreating two Kashmiri shawl sellers by asking them to chant the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan or return to Kashmir. Such incidents, though seemingly minor, are provoking strong reactions on social media and harming the social fabric of our country. Authorities must take notice of this incident and ensure that such actions do not occur in the future,” said Apni Party chief and former J&K minister Altaf Bukhari.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also condemned the woman's communal behaviour. “The behavior of the Sarpanch's wife towards the two Kashmiri men in Himachal Pradesh is utterly deplorable. Her communal actions, as seen in the video, where she threatens them to leave, instructs villagers to boycott their business, and even coerces them to chant "Jai Shri Ram" solely because they are Muslims is condemnable. Such behavior has the potential to incite anti-Muslim sentiments throughout the village, creating a toxic environment,” the association said in a statement.

“Strict action in this matter will send a strong message that communal bigotry has no place in a progressive and inclusive society,” it added.

Woman issues 'apology'

The Himachal Pradesh government is learnt to have taken note of the communal harassment of two Kashmiri shawl sellers. A spokesperson for the J&K Students Association said that the woman involved has been detained and is currently being questioned by the authorities after the issued was raised with Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministers' Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan. He said that she has expressed deep regret for her actions and issued a formal apology in this regard.

“While the police were fully prepared to file an FIR, the victims (Kashmiri Shawl Sellers), in a remarkable gesture of forgiveness, have chosen to pardon her and requested the police not to proceed with lodging the FIR,” added the spokesperson.