ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Student Who Tried To Join Madurai AIIMS By Giving Fake NEET Certificate Arrested

Photo of Abhishek, who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Kenikarai police have arrested Abhishek, a 22-year-old student from Himachal Pradesh, who came with a fake NEET certificate to join AIIMS Madurai.

The Kenikarai Police is investigating the matter. A press release issued by the Ramanathapuram District Police said: "A complaint was received from the management of AIIMS Medical College under Kenikarai police station limits in Ramanathapuram district that a suspicious person had come to AIIMS with NEET score list for college admission."

Based on that, when Kenikar police investigated, they found that a person named Abhishek, who was born in Himachal Pradesh and completed his schooling in Haryana state, wrote the NEET exam and failed twice.

"This year he wrote the NEET exam again and got only 60 marks out of 720 marks, but with the aim of getting admission to the AIIMS Medical College, he edited the mark sheet from the NEET examination centre and prepared a fake mark sheet and deceived his family," the statement said.