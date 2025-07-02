ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Dead, 34 Missing As Rains Ravage Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: At least 10 people died and 34 people are still missing in the past 32 hours of rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh. The monsoon has unleashed devastation across the state. Additionally, five people have been reported injured during this period.

With the ongoing rescue operation, 370 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected areas. However, nine individuals remain stranded. The torrential rains have damaged 24 houses and 12 gaushalas (cow sheds), while 30 cattle have perished.

Additionally, a bridge has collapsed, one national highway is blocked, and a hydroelectric power project has suffered damage. This year, the monsoon arrived earlier in the state.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 till July 2, at least 61 people have died and 40 are still missing. During this period, 108 individuals have sustained injuries, and 114 cattle have died.

Mandi district has reported 15 incidents of cloudbursts and one flash flood in the past 32 hours. In Kuthah, cloudbursts have damaged 7-8 houses, however, no casualties have been reported. A vehicle was also damaged in Lassi Mode, while 3-4 cattle were washed away in Rail Chowk.