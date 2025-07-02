ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Dead, 34 Missing As Rains Ravage Himachal Pradesh

Rains unleashed devastation across Himachal Pradesh. 10 people have lost their lives, while 34 are still missing in rain-related incidents.

Himachal Pradesh: 10 Dead, 34 Missing In 32 Hours Of Continuous Rain
Himachal Pradesh: 10 Dead, 34 Missing In 32 Hours Of Continuous Rain
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

Shimla: At least 10 people died and 34 people are still missing in the past 32 hours of rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh. The monsoon has unleashed devastation across the state. Additionally, five people have been reported injured during this period.

With the ongoing rescue operation, 370 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected areas. However, nine individuals remain stranded. The torrential rains have damaged 24 houses and 12 gaushalas (cow sheds), while 30 cattle have perished.

Additionally, a bridge has collapsed, one national highway is blocked, and a hydroelectric power project has suffered damage. This year, the monsoon arrived earlier in the state.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 till July 2, at least 61 people have died and 40 are still missing. During this period, 108 individuals have sustained injuries, and 114 cattle have died.

Mandi district has reported 15 incidents of cloudbursts and one flash flood in the past 32 hours. In Kuthah, cloudbursts have damaged 7-8 houses, however, no casualties have been reported. A vehicle was also damaged in Lassi Mode, while 3-4 cattle were washed away in Rail Chowk.

The 16 MW Patikari Hydroelectric Project in Mandi has incurred severe damage due to sudden flooding. In Karsog, seven people, who were trapped due to cloudburst, have been rescued. Two bodies have been recovered from Kutti Nala, while two others remain missing.

A total of 316 people have been evacuated safely from various affected locations in Mandi district. A cloudburst has also occurred in the Kinnaur district. Debris has accumulated on private land, though no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

In Hamirpur district, 4-5 families were trapped due to rising water in the Beas river. According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Hamirpur, a total of 51 people including 30 labourers and 21 local residents have been rescued by the police and rescue teams.

HIMACHAL CLOUDBURST IN MANDI HIMACHAL FLASH FLOOD KINNAUR CLOUD BURST HP STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTRE HIMACHAL PRADESH RAINS

