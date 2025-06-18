Himachal Pradesh Floods | High-level Committee Approves Over Rs 2K Crore For Recovery, Reconstruction Plan

New Delhi: A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday approved Rs 2006.40 crore central assistance to Himachal Pradesh for recovery & reconstruction plan in the aftermath of flood, landslides, cloudburst incident of 2023.

The committee, comprising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery as members considered the proposal for financial assistance to the state from recovery and reconstruction funding window under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"The high-level committee has approved the recovery plan of Rs 2006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh, which will help the state in carrying out recovery and reconstruction activities, arising due to damage and destruction occurred during 2023 monsoon due to floods, cloudbursts and landslides," the Home Ministry said.

Out of this, Rs 1504.80 crores will be the central share from the recovery and reconstruction funding window under NDRF. Earlier, on December 12, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore from the NDRF for Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre had approved recovery plans of Rs 1658.17 crore to Uttarakhand, in the aftermath of Joshimath subsistence and for Sikkim of Rs 555.27 crore, in the aftermath of GLOF incident of 2023.

Further, the Centre had approved a number of mitigation projects with overall financial outlay of Rs 7253.51 crore, for mitigating the risks of a number of hazards in the areas of Urban Floods (Rs. 3075.65 crore), Landslides (Rs.1000 crore), GLOF (Rs. 150 crore), Forest Fire (Rs. 818.92 crore), Lightening (Rs. 186.78 crore) and Drought (Rs. 2022.16 crore).

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

During the fiscal 2024-25, the Centre has released Rs 20,264.40 crore to 28 States under SDRF and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 States. Additionally, Rs 4984.25 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 19 States and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight States has also been released.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is standing shoulder to shoulder with the state governments during natural calamities and disasters. To fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s vision of disaster-resilient India, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Home Minister, Amit Shah has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country. A number of steps have been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in India,” the Home Ministry said.