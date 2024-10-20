ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh: Doctor Treats Patient From Bed After Own Leg Surgery; Wins Hearts

Mandi: Generally, doctors treat patients admitted in the hospital after the latter lie on the bed for diagnosis and treatment. But on Saturday, the opposite was seen at Zonal Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi where a doctor admitted at the hospital after undergoing surgery examined a patient while lying on bed.



Doctor Treats Patient After Own Operation

Heartwarming scenes were witnessed at the Zonal Hospital Mandi where in-house Dr Dushyant Thakur, who underwent a surgery in his leg on Saturday, examined a patient and prescribed him medicines from the ward on the same day.

Sources said that Dr Thakur was brought out of the operation theater after the surgery at around 12 noon. At around 2 pm, he received a call from the family members of 64-year-old Narayan Singh, a resident of Dharampur. Singh's family told Dr Thakur that his condition remains critical and he was adamant on getting treatment from Thakur only.

Dr Dushyant Thakur (R) examines patient Narayan Singh at Zonal Hospital Mandi shortly after his own led operation (ETV Bharat)



Patient's Faith In Doctor

It is learnt that the patient had a lung disease due to which he was having difficulty in breathing. The patient was being treated at Medical College Nerchowk but had faith in the treatment of Dr Dushyant Thakur.

The patient took leave from the hospital and reached Zonal Hospital Mandi with his family where Dr Thakur was on the bed and he examined the patient from the bed itself. After seeing all the reports of the patient, Dr Thakur got the patient admitted to the emergency ward of Zonal Hospital Mandi for treatment.