Himachal Pradesh: Doctor Treats Patient From Bed After Own Leg Surgery; Wins Hearts

Mandi: Generally, doctors treat patients admitted in the hospital after the latter lie on the bed for diagnosis and treatment. But on Saturday, the opposite was seen at Zonal Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi where a doctor admitted at the hospital after undergoing surgery examined a patient while lying on bed.
Doctor Treats Patient After Own Operation
Heartwarming scenes were witnessed at the Zonal Hospital Mandi where in-house Dr Dushyant Thakur, who underwent a surgery in his leg on Saturday, examined a patient and prescribed him medicines from the ward on the same day.
Sources said that Dr Thakur was brought out of the operation theater after the surgery at around 12 noon. At around 2 pm, he received a call from the family members of 64-year-old Narayan Singh, a resident of Dharampur. Singh's family told Dr Thakur that his condition remains critical and he was adamant on getting treatment from Thakur only.
Patient's Faith In Doctor
It is learnt that the patient had a lung disease due to which he was having difficulty in breathing. The patient was being treated at Medical College Nerchowk but had faith in the treatment of Dr Dushyant Thakur.
The patient took leave from the hospital and reached Zonal Hospital Mandi with his family where Dr Thakur was on the bed and he examined the patient from the bed itself. After seeing all the reports of the patient, Dr Thakur got the patient admitted to the emergency ward of Zonal Hospital Mandi for treatment.
'Treating Patients Is My First Duty'
Reflecting on the interesting episode, Dr Dushyant said he got a call from the patient's family shortly after he was shifted to the ward after his own leg operation.
“As soon as I got the call from the family, I first thought how I will examine the patient in this condition but as a doctor my first duty is to treat the patient, so I asked the patient to come here. I try to help the patient with body, mind and money," Dr Thakur said.
Patient Recovering After Treatment
Meanwhile, the patient Narayan Singh said that he has immense faith in Dr Dushyant Thakur.
“The doctor has saved me and my brother. After getting treatment, I am feeling better than before. After consulting the doctor, my health has improved by 25 percent. As soon as I reached the hospital, the doctor treated me with immediate effect. I wish the doctor a speedy recovery," Singh said.
Singh's son-in-law Sohan Singh said praised Dr Thakur for treating his father-in-law while himself being bedridden.
“Despite being a government doctor, he provided the treatment in this condition. We are grateful to him,” Singh said. He said his father-in-law has been suffering from breathing problems for a year.
Read more: