Himachal Pradesh Continues To Struggle Amid Incessant Rains

Shimla/Kangra: Himachal Pradesh continues to struggle in the face of large-scale devastation caused by incessant rains. Many people have lost their lives, while a large number of people have been left homeless. There is no section of the society that is untouched by the misery brought by the rains in the form of landslides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has once again issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in many districts of the state, leading to precautionary closure of educational institutions.

The yellow alert has been issued for August 25 and 26. For August 25, this alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts, while the districts that have been put on alert for August 26 include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur. Light to moderate rainfall will continue in other districts as well.

According to the information available till Sunday evening, more than 482 roads were blocked in the state, including two national highways (NH). The worst affected is the Mandi district, where 245 roads were closed. Apart from this, 101 roads and one NH were closed in Kullu, 82 roads and one NH in Chamba, 21 roads in Kangra, 13 in Una, nine in Sirmaur, six in Shimla, two each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur districts and one road in Lahaul Spiti.

This year, from June 20 to August 24, 303 people have lost their lives, 360 ​​people have been injured, and 37 are missing.

Landslides caused by incessant rains in Himachal. (ETV Bharat)

In terms of property, 317 concrete houses and 367 kutcha houses have been completely damaged, while 836 concrete houses and 1501 kutcha houses have suffered partial damage. Along with this, 465 shops and factories have been damaged.

The rains have resulted in agricultural and horticultural losses. The loss to agriculture has been pegged at Rs 1145.27 crore, while that to horticulture is Rs 2743.47 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has sustained losses to the tune of Rs 131079.7 crore, and the Electricity Department Rs 13946.69 crore.