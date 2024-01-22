Ram Mandir: Congress Minister from Himachal attends consecration, defies high command

Shimla/Ayodhya: The consecration program of Ram Lalla was completed in the Ayodhya temple at the auspicious time of 12.29 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the blindfold of Ram Lalla and performed the consecration with full rituals. During this, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present along with PM Modi.

Congress leaders were invited but the opposition party has decided not to attend the inauguration. However, one Congress minister from Himachal Pradesh named Vikramaditya Singh attend the Ayodhya event despite the decision of the Congress high command. In all, about 7000 guests were invited by the temple trust and they included celebrities from sports, business and film.

Only Congress leader- Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh is the only Congress leader to attend the Ayodhya temple consecration, according to sources. Actually, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders were invited by the Temple Trust but they rejected the invitation calling it a BJP event.

Vikramaditya Singh, who had also received the invitation for this program, earlier said that he would go to Ayodhya to attend the program and see history being made. He is currently the PWD Minister in the Sukhwinder Sukhu government. His father Virbhadra Singh has been the Chief Minister of Himachal six times and also a minister at the Centre.

Vikramaditya Singh's mother Pratibha Singh is currently an MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh and the President of Himachal Pradesh Congress unit. Vikramaditya Singh won the assembly elections for the first time in 2017 and entered the assembly for the second time in 2022. After which he got a place in the Himachal cabinet.

Late Virbhadra Singh was a strong advocate the construction of Ram temple. Vikramaditya Singh had also revealed a few days ago that his father had donated from his personal funds for the Ram temple in the last moments of his life. After the death of Virbhadra Singh on 8 July 2021, organizations like RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had paid tribute to him, calling him a well-wisher of Hindu religion.

In the beginning of January, Vikramaditya Singh had received an invitation from the Ram Mandir Trust for the Ayodhya consecration ceremony. For which he expressed his gratitude to RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Ram Mandir Trust and said that he is one of those lucky people who will witness this moment. Vikramaditya Singh had said that politics is different from religion and Himachal is the land of Gods where the traditions are followed with reverence.