Himachal Pradesh: Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh files nomination from Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

Congress leaders speaking to media after Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh filed nomination papers from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency (ETV Bharat)

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Congress' Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

The BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. A huge crowd gathered in support of Vikramaditya Singh. Rajeev Shukla said, "Seeing this crowd, it is believed that Vikramaditya Singh has won the Mandi elections. Every worker who came here is Vikramaditya Singh."

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu described Vikramaditya Singh as "the hero of politics". He also targeted BJP leader Jairam Thakur and dubbed him as "a flop director".

"Kangana is a good actress, but what to do if the director herself flops," the Chief Minister said. "If Vikramaditya Singh had gone into the film world instead of politics, he would have been a top hero," Sukhu added.

Vikramaditya Singh said that he does not believe in regionalism. Referring to ex-servicemen, he spoke about One Rank, One Pension. He termed Agniveer scheme as playing with the future of the youth.

After filing the nomination, Rajiv Shukla said, "Vikramaditya Singh will win the election in a one-sided manner, given the atmosphere, Vikramaditya Singh will win by at least two lakh votes."

Sukhu said, "I have been on a tour of Mandi for the last few days and the people here are with Congress. We have implemented many schemes from OPS to Rs 1,500 scheme, increasing the price of milk etc. which are in the public interest. We will showcase the work of our government in the last 15 months."

Vikramaditya Singh said, "This fight is not against any personality but for the existence of Mandi. Mandi has to be made the number one parliamentary constituency in the country. I do not want to say anything against my opponent. There is a plan to make Mandi a smart city. There is a lot of work to be done in the Lok Sabha constituency."

Referring to Kangana he said, "The lady who is contesting against me speaks on every issue but does not say anything about development and her vision, but keeps abusing the people of Mandi.We do politics of development."