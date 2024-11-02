ETV Bharat / bharat

'Five Out of Ten Guarantees Fulfilled': Himachal CM Sukhu Refutes PM Modi's Comments on Congress Govts

Congress leaders strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on 'unfulfilled promises' allegedly made by Congress-led Governments in some States.

File Photo of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
File Photo of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the guarantees given by Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka triggered a lot of criticism from the grand old party. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also strongly reacted to PM Modi's remarks.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu said that their government in Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled five out of the ten guarantees they had given at the time of the assembly elections.

PM Narendra Modi, while targeting the Congress-ruled state governments, said, 'Congress party is now realizing that it is easy to make false promises, but it is difficult and impossible to implement them properly. They keep making such promises to the people during the election campaign, which they are never able to fulfill. Now they have been completely exposed in front of the people. Look at any state ruled by the Congress today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The pace of development and financial condition is going from bad to worse.'

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress made many promises during elections. In the Solan election rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had promised one lakh jobs in the first cabinet after coming to power. Apart from this, she had promised to ensure that the government will buy buffalo milk at Rs 100 per liter and cow milk at Rs 80 per liter. Also, there was a promise of giving Rs 1500 to women between 18 and 59 years. Against this backdrop, the BJP has been bringing to the fore the issue of the Congress government not 'fulfilling its promises' fully.

TAGGED:

