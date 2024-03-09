CM Sukhu Calls Rebel MLAs Sheep and BJP Leaders Shepherds; Rishikesh Camp Politics

Mandi/Rishikesh : Amid the escalating political crisis, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today launched a scathing attack on the BJP after several State MLAs, six of them Congress rebels, reached Rishikesh and checked into a hotel there yesterday.

CM Sukhu, who was on a one-day visit to Mandi to take part in the inaugural ceremony of the International Shivratri Festival, later addressed a public meeting in which he strongly attacked the rebel MLAs, calling them sheep and BJP leaders shepherds. "The rebel MLAs are being driven away like sheep by the shepherd. Those who have gone against God's will will never be forgiven by the people or God," the CM said.

Sukhu said that a clear message has been sent to such MLAs that the people of the state will never accept such sold MLAs. "Their fight is to save democracy but some people want to steal democracy and grab it. The intention of such people is not going to be fulfilled. The government will last for five years. Because it is the government of the common man. The fear of the public is troubling the rebel MLAs to such an extent that they are not even able to return to their homes," he said.

The Himachal MLAs who reached Rishikesh included the six Congress rebels who resorted to cross voting leading to the defeat of party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. The Congress, which formed the government after winning the 2022 Himachal assembly polls, has 34 MLAs in the House as against 25 of BJP and three independents.

While BJP leaders are predicting the fall of his government, CM Sukhu requested the saffron party to at least allow the rebel MLAs to meet their families. He said that there will be an opportunity to teach the corrupt a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress government is determined for that.