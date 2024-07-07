Himachal Govt School Girl Students Sexual Exploitation Case, Case Registered Against Accused Teacher

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): A case of sexual harassment of minor girl students in a government school in the district came to light on Saturday. A teacher at the same school has been accused of sexual harassment. The police team has called the accused teacher to the police station for questioning. Further action will be taken in the case after questioning the teacher on Sunday.

According to the Kullu Police, "Two minor girl students lodged a complaint in the women's police station. Apart from this, some other female students are also planning to register a case against the accused teacher."

In such a scenario, how many female students have been sexually harassed by the accused teacher in the school? All this will be revealed after the police investigation. There is a lot of anger among the people due to such an act by the teacher of the government school.

This is how the issue came to light: On Saturday, the Child Welfare Committee complained about the case to the Kullu Mahila Thana Police. Based on a complaint of the Child Welfare Committee, the police registered a case against the accused teacher under the POCSO Act and started an investigation.

According to the Kullu Police, the Project Coordinator of the Child Welfare Committee had lodged a complaint in the women's police station in the case of sexual harassment of female students, in which it was told that many female students studying in the middle school have been sexually harassed.

At the same time, the person who did the disgusting act with the female students is none other than a teacher of the school itself. In such a situation, the police registered a case against the accused teacher on Saturday on the complaint of the Child Welfare Committee.

After this, the team at the women's police station recorded the statements of two girl students. At present, the police will first investigate all the facts. SP Kullu Dr Gokul Chandran Karthikeyan said, "The police team is investigating this matter and the accused teacher will also be questioned.

