Himachal College Drop Out Arrested For Spying For Pakistan

Police have also registered a case against the accused under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are interrogating him in the matter.

Himachal College Drop Out Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
Himachal College Drop Out Arrested For Spying For Pakistan (Himachal Pradesh Police)
Published : May 29, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

Kangra: The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a youth for allegedly spying for Pakistan and endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. They also found his cell phone full of “objectionable and suspicious content” during the interrogation.

Police have also registered a case against the accused under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are interrogating him in the matter. They will likely produce him in court today to get his custody for a detailed probe.

According to officials, the action has been taken based on a tip-off, following which a team was formed under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadasiba Raj Kumar.

“The police team has been following and monitoring the suspected youth for the last many days to confirm and ascertain the claims by sources. On May 28, the team finally raided the house of the suspect and took him into custody,” they said.

The accused youth was shifted to Dehra Police Station for questioning, where he identified himself as Abhishek Bhardwaj, a 20-year-old resident of Sukahar in Kangra district and a college dropout.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehra Mayank Chaudhary said the youth has been booked under Section 152 of BNS, as his actions harm the unity and integrity of the country.

