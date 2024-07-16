ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal CM Sukhu, TN Guv Ravi Meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited New Delhi and held discussions with PM Modi. The meeting focused on various state-related matters. Tamil Nadu Governor RV Ravi also met the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited New Delhi and held discussions with PM Modi. The meeting focused on various state-related matters. Tamil Nadu Governor RV Ravi also met the Prime Minister on Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Tamil Nadu Governor RV Ravi with PM Modi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. Earlier today, the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in a boost for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won two of the three seats on which bypolls were held in the state, taking the party's strength in the 68-member state assembly to 40, the number it had before a political crisis erupted in the state due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress won the Dehra and Nalagarh seats, while the BJP won the Hamirpur seat. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, won from Dehra. This is the first time the Congress has won the seat since it was created in 2012 after delimitation.

Kamlesh Thakur clinched victory by a margin of 9,399 votes. She polled 32,737 votes against the BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, who received 23,338 votes. Hoshiyar Singh had resigned as an independent candidate and joined the BJP. Congress' Hardeeep Singh Bawa won from Nalagarh in Solan district.

The BJP, on the other hand, won in Hamirpur, the home district of Chief Minister Sukhu, with its candidate Ashish Sharma prevailing over the Congress nominee by a margin of 1571 votes.

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. Earlier today, the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in a boost for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won two of the three seats on which bypolls were held in the state, taking the party's strength in the 68-member state assembly to 40, the number it had before a political crisis erupted in the state due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress won the Dehra and Nalagarh seats, while the BJP won the Hamirpur seat. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, won from Dehra. This is the first time the Congress has won the seat since it was created in 2012 after delimitation.

Kamlesh Thakur clinched victory by a margin of 9,399 votes. She polled 32,737 votes against the BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, who received 23,338 votes. Hoshiyar Singh had resigned as an independent candidate and joined the BJP. Congress' Hardeeep Singh Bawa won from Nalagarh in Solan district.

The BJP, on the other hand, won in Hamirpur, the home district of Chief Minister Sukhu, with its candidate Ashish Sharma prevailing over the Congress nominee by a margin of 1571 votes.

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL CM SUKHU MEET PM MODITN GUV RAVI MEET PM MODICM SUKHU GUV RAVI MEET PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.