Himachal CM Sukhu, TN Guv Ravi Meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. Earlier today, the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in a boost for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won two of the three seats on which bypolls were held in the state, taking the party's strength in the 68-member state assembly to 40, the number it had before a political crisis erupted in the state due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress won the Dehra and Nalagarh seats, while the BJP won the Hamirpur seat. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, won from Dehra. This is the first time the Congress has won the seat since it was created in 2012 after delimitation.