Hijab Ban In Mumbai College: SC To Examine Plea Against Bombay HC Verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by a group of college students challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court upholding the ban imposed on a private college in Mumbai on the wearing of the hijab, nakab, burkha, cap, etc by students on the campus.

A counsel, representing the students, mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The counsel contended before the bench that the unit tests will take place soon and urged the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, to urgently list the petition.

The bench said the matter would be taken up soon as the case has been assigned to a bench. "I have already assigned a bench to hear the matter and that it would be listed soon in the coming days," said the CJI.

The plea contended that the dress code was arbitrary and discriminatory and the college was wrong in its order in trying to impose a dress code. The plea said that the code infringes upon their right to choose their attire, their right to privacy, and freedom of expression under Article 19(1) (a) and their right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The authorities of the N G Acharya & D K Marathe College, in Mumbai, prescribed a dress code prohibiting their students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc, on campus. The dress code was challenged by nine female students before the High Court.