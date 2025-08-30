Highways Deadlier Than Ever: Accident Severity Doubles Since 2001

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Road fatalities in India in 2023 increased by 2.6 per cent. There were 173,000 deaths on India's roads, so on average, daily, at least 20 people die every hour, which translates to at least 1 death every three minutes on average. Put another way, that is 20 deaths per hour and 474 deaths in a period of 24 hours.

The report on Road Accidents in India 2023, published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) provides a thorough overview of previous road safety efforts, and also the large scope of the trends of road safety failures in India. On a national level, the report states: 4,80,583 road accidents were reported last year; there were 1,72,890 deaths resulting from these accidents, and there were 4,62,200 total injuries.

There have been many attempts to address these large death tolls over the past decades by policy development, awareness campaigns, and even personal and vehicular safety technological advances, but none of these efforts have been able to produce a statistical change in road fatalities. MoRTH, through its Transport Research Wing, has produced this report based on police reported data from all States and Union Territories, highlighting the institutional issues with enforcement, development of infrastructure, and behavioural inconsideration continue to create death on Indian roads.

A Long-Term Crisis: 1970 To 2023

The road safety emergency we face today is not new. When we look at the trend in historical road safety, we see the current situation defined over several decades. Here is a year-wise trend of road accidents, fatalities, injuries, and severity (persons killed per 100 accidents) from 2001–2023:

Year Total Accidents Persons Killed Persons Injured Accident Severity* 2001 4,05,637 80,888 4,05,216 19.9 2002 4,07,497 84,674 4,08,711 20.8 2003 4,06,726 85,998 4,35,122 21.1 2004 4,29,910 92,618 4,64,521 21.5 2005 4,39,255 94,968 4,65,282 21.6 2006 4,60,920 1,05,749 4,96,481 22.9 2007 4,79,216 1,14,444 5,13,340 23.8 2008 4,84,704 1,19,860 5,23,193 24.7 2009 4,86,384 1,25,660 5,15,458 — 2010 4,99,628 1,34,513 — 26.9 2011 4,97,686 1,42,485 — ~28.6 2012 4,90,383 1,38,258 — ~28.2 2013 4,86,476 1,37,572 4,94,893 — 2014 4,89,400 1,39,671 4,93,474 28.5 2015 5,01,423 1,46,133 5,00,279 29.1 2016 4,80,652 1,50,785 4,94,624 ~31.4 2017 4,64,910 1,47,913 4,70,975 ~31.8 2018 4,67,044 1,51,417 4,69,418 ~32.4 2019 4,49,002 1,51,113 4,51,361 ~33.6 2020 3,66,138 1,31,714 3,48,279 ~36.0 2021 4,12,432 1,53,972 3,84,448 ~37.3 2022 4,61,312 1,68,491 4,43,366 ~36.5 2023 4,80,583 1,72,890 4,62,825 ~36.0

The number of accidents more than quadrupled due to the increase in fatalities between 1970 and 2008, with injuries increasing almost 7x the growth of fatal events, and while the overall expansive road network grew only 3x.

Road mortalities (3) and Road Accidents (1) in 2008 had recorded 4,84,704 accidents together and 1,19,860 deaths, while the number of accidents in 2023 is the same (4.8 lakh), but the road mortality increased substantially to 1.76 lakh, signifying a corresponding increase number of fatal accidents.

The trend is broadly the same since the early 2000s, where the number of accidents may have fluctuated, but every year the road fatalities have inexorably increased. Accident severity: a measure of persons killed per 100 accidents, went from 19.9 in 2001 to over 36 in 2023, showing us that crashes these days are deadlier than two decades ago.

2023: Third Consecutive Year Of Rising Road Traffic Accidents

As stated in the report of the MoRTH that we are in the third consecutive year of increasing accidents and fatalities since the pandemic-driven decrease in 2020.

Accidents are up by 4.18% relative to 2022.

Fatalities increased by 2.61%.

Ratios of exhausted injuries at +4.4% from 2022 or 4,62,825 cases.

This recovery indicates that the infringement risk aspects of the Indian roads remain unresolved.

Causes of Road Traffic Accidents In 2023

The report explores the causes of accidents and fatalities and indicates the top cause, 'driving behaviour'.

• 'Over speeding' continues to kill:

Over speeding related accidents 3,28,727 accidents (68.4%) and deaths with it 1,17,682 (68.07%) - this shows in some positive light, that both accidents and deaths relating to overspeeding have dropped marginally by 1.3 to 1.8% YoY, suggesting some measure of positive enforcement or awareness activities was applicable in that regard.

Ranjit Gadgil, Program Director, Parisar and Member, Road Safety Network, told ETV Bharat, “It is perhaps clichéd to say that 'speed kills'. An increase in speeds not only increases the chance of an accident, since it is harder for a driver to avoid a collision, but also increases the severity of the crash, leading to high fatality and injury rates. There is an urgent need to make speed limits safer, using global best practices, and to enforce the speed limits.

He added, "In most cases, the cause is recorded as overspeeding during the filing of the accident report, and this is not based on any measurement. Sometimes the post-crash investigation can lead to the conclusion that speeding was indeed a cause, but often this is surmised. CCTV cameras need to be installed on all highways, and this should be considered in the cost of the highway when its budget is decided. Additionally, mobile speed cameras/vans also need to be deployed randomly so that a driver is always worried about getting caught and adheres to speed limits. Often speed limits themselves are too high and these will also need to be re-evaluated depending on the local context, indisciplined behaviour, lack of enforcement, roadside encroachments, poor road conditions and so on.”

The amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 mandated the use of IRC (Indian Road Congress) Standards for the design, construction and maintenance of all roads, yet this is not being followed. Contractors in breach of these standards can be fined 1 lakh rupees, yet we have not heard of a single instance where this has been imposed. Enforcement of wrong-side driving, along with many other traffic violations, needs to be done far more strictly. Challans are being issued using cameras and other technologies, but the recovery of challans (payments) is very poor. 70-80% of challans issued are unpaid, which has blunted the deterrent effect of fines. The Government needs to urgently focus on the timely recovery of challans to improve traffic safety.”

Wrong-Side Driving And Lane Indiscipline

The second most common cause, resulting in 9,432 deaths in 2023 (up from 9,094 in 2022). Often tied to poor traffic management and inadequate penalties.

Other Causes

Drunk Driving, sharing the road with a mobile phone and growing the habit of jumping red lights continue to have major contributions. Together, these causes signal a road-user behaviour crisis.

The Helmet And Seatbelt Crisis

The non-compliance of basic safety gear continues to cost thousands of lives:

Seatbelts: 8,441 drivers and 7,584 passengers were killed due to non-use.

Helmets: 39,160 riders and 15,408 pillion riders were killed in crashes while riding without helmets.

These numbers reveal not only individual reckless behaviour but also the shortcomings of enforcement. For instance, many states are simply not enforcing the monitoring of pillion riders' helmet use, although there is a regulation in place.

State-Wise Distribution: The Geography Of Danger Accidents

Tamil Nadu: 67,213 accidents (13.9% of national total) – for the sixth consecutive year, TN topped the chart.

Madhya Pradesh: 55,327 accidents (11.5%).

Kerala: 48,091 accidents (10%).

Uttar Pradesh: 44,534 accidents (9.3%).

Karnataka: 43,440 accidents.

Fatalities

Uttar Pradesh: 23,652 deaths (13.7% of national total).

Tamil Nadu: 18,347 deaths (10.6%).

Maharashtra: 15,366 deaths (8.9%).

Madhya Pradesh: 13,798 deaths (8%).

Karnataka: 12,321 deaths.

Accident Severity

National average: 36 deaths per 100 accidents.

Uttar Pradesh: 53.1.

Tamil Nadu: 27.3.

Worst performers: Mizoram (90.6), Bihar (80.6), Jharkhand (78.5), Punjab (77), Meghalaya (75.3).

Ranjit said, “In many States, enforcement remains poor outside of large cities. Most States have failed to ensure that their District Road Safety Committees are implementing the various Supreme Court directives. Many States are also focusing on awareness drives rather than ramping up enforcement, and speeding, drink and drive, and poor compliance with helmet and seatbelts is rampant. Tamil Nadu, for example, has recorded 18,347 fatalities in 2023, the highest ever.”

He said, "The 2023 report shows that Kerala has seen a slight decrease in road fatalities (amongst larger States). Andhra Pradesh has also improved slightly. In Kerala, the creation of the Kerala Road Safety Authority may have played a role. On the flip side, all other major States (top 10 in fatalities) other than Bihar and Andhra show an increase, with Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh showing almost a 5% increase. Expressways with very high speeds in States like Uttar Pradesh, where mass casualties are common, are contributing to this state of affairs.”

This stark variation reflects differing enforcement capacities, road conditions, and driver behaviour across states.

City-Level Data: Urban Hotspots

The report covers 50 million-plus cities, which together account for:

81,144 accidents (16.9%).

17,255 deaths (10%).

Key Highlights

Delhi: 5,834 accidents and 1,457 deaths.

Bengaluru: 4,974 accidents and 915 deaths (a 19.5% rise).

Jaipur: 849 deaths, one of the highest fatality counts for a Tier-2 city.

Even as metros face congestion, the data suggest Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are becoming more dangerous due to rapid motorization, poor infrastructure, and weaker enforcement.

Demographic Profile Of Victims

The victims are overwhelmingly young and economically productive:

66.4% of fatalities were aged 18–45 years.

83.4% were in the 18–60 years working-age group.

This highlights the economic costs of road crashes. The government itself estimates road accidents drain about 3% of India’s GDP annually through lost productivity, medical expenses, and damage.

Road Categories: Where Do Accidents Occur

National Highways (2.1% of road length): 31.2% of accidents, 36.5% of deaths

State Highways (2.8% of road length): 22% of accidents, 22.8% of deaths

Other roads (95.1% of road length): 46.8% of accidents, 40.7% of deaths.

The "other roads" category, which includes both rural and urban local roads, had 10.9% more fatalities and 5.8% more deaths than in 2022, meaning there is are higher risk associated with operating in smaller rural towns and drier areas.

Vulnerable Road Users

The report states India’s most vulnerable users - two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and cyclists - carry the largest burden:

Two-wheeler riders: 46.5% of accidents, 44.8% of deaths.

Pedestrians: 35,221 deaths in 2023 (20.4% of total), a 7.3% increase over 2022.

Ranjit said, “Pedestrian safety is perhaps the biggest concern right now. Since 2016, there has been a whopping 124% increase in pedestrian deaths. Two critical reforms are needed. Where pedestrian activity is expected, speed limits need to be drastically reduced and strictly enforced. In urban areas, roads need to be designed with pedestrian safety in mind, not the convenience of vehicles. IRC Guidelines must be adhered to strictly. Junction designs and enforcement of traffic lights have to be prioritized.”

Cyclists And LMV Occupants Have Significant Shares, As Well

Aditya Chawande, Programme Associate, Urban Designer, Parisar and Member of Road Safety Network, told ETV Bharat, “Major thinking shifts to prioritize infrastructure for VRU like Pedestrian and Cyclists on the urban roads is must, not roads should be left without these infrastructure in place, Safer by Design road infrastructure which are self explanatory self enforcing road design techniques must be adopted. Vulnerable intersections on rural roads must be designed well with safety road features to slow down. It must, especially intersections having risk zones like schools and village sections, must be designed with traffic calming measures as prescribed by statutory IRC Guidelines.”

This indicates a lack of infrastructure (e.g., footpaths, cycle lanes and safe crossings) and increased exposure risks, due to a lack of protection for non-motorised users.

Collision Types

The major crashes in 2023 were:

Rear-end: 36,804 deaths (21%).

Hit-and-run: 31,209 deaths (18%).

Head-on: 28,898 deaths (17%).

These behaviours suggest poor lane discipline, lack of focus, and lack of enforcement.

Rural Vs Urban

Rural areas are far more deadly than most people think:

68.5% of road deaths occurred on rural roads.

68.5% of road deaths occurred on rural roads. Urban roads were only 31.5%.

These facts are related to poor design of roads, highways going through small villages, no trauma care in rural areas, and weak enforcement.

Structural Issues: Enforcement, Infrastructure, Culture

Experts point to three major issues creating the crisis when it comes to road safety in India:

Weak enforcement: Traffic rules and regulations have very weak enforcement outside of metro areas. Many states do not enforce violations on the wrong side of the road, helmet/seatbelt violations, or for overspeeding.

Infrastructure shortcomings: The inadequately designed roads (blind curves, potholes, inadequate signage, etc.) not only need improvement but also play a role in leading to accidents. There were 2,161 deaths due to potholes alone in 2023.

Risky behaviour: Risky behaviour is culturally accepted, as shown by low compliance with stated norms of road safety.

Comparative Practices

Countries, such as Sweden and Japan, have greatly reduced road fatalities by redesigning roads, enforcing laws, and being more pedestrian-focused (Vision Zero). India has an alarming accident severity of 36 deaths per 100 accidents in 2023, whereas in developed countries, this number is often below 5 deaths per 100 accidents.

Policy Blind Spots: Demographic Dividend At Risk

With over two-thirds of fatalities in the 18-45 age group, road traffic accidents endanger India's demographic dividend. Each crash strips away productive capacity from the workforce, increases the burden on the healthcare system, and pushes families into financial distress. However, road safety is under-prioritised in national-level public policy and often sacrificed to other priorities as infrastructure expansion.

Path To Solutions

While some states and initiatives are having successes:

Kerala has launched an AI-powered enforcement system as part of the 'Safe Kerala' project and has nearly eliminated traffic violations.

Tamil Nadu's initial focus on helmet enforcement is having some really early success; however, compliance remains a challenge in rural areas.

The Zero Fatality Corridor model, developed on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, illustrates the ability to target interventions (engineering fixes, speed calming component, enforcement, and emergency care) and arrive at zero deaths.

Ranjit said, "Zero Fatality Corridor Models can indeed be replicated. However, this will require substantial capacity building of State agencies, since one or two NGOs cannot be expected to scale this up. Political will to enforce rules, provide funds for infrastructure improvements and provision of high-quality emergency care will need State-level efforts. Long-term safety culture will require consistent enforcement of traffic rules. This is how the so-called “safety culture” has been developed in other countries. However, this is an ongoing effort. In countries like the United States of America, one sees a gradual erosion of this safety culture due to a decrease in enforcement over the years.”

Taking this model to scale across the country, alongside awareness-raising campaigns and stricter enforcement of the rules of the road, is critical.

As Aditya Chawande summed up, “Tier 2 and 3 cities are experiencing dangerous roads due to neglect in the design of road infrastructure, especially infrastructure for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists and speeding is observed on the higher side as the roads are built motor-centric with less congestion and poor enforcement. These cities particularly work with tight budgets, and they lack periodic repair and maintenance of roads; moreover, the poor capacity of the road owning agencies for safe infrastructure adds fuel to unsafe road environments. There is an urgent need to look at Speed Management with safer infrastructure for VRUs in these cities to address these issues. Conducting Road Safety Audits at all Stages by the governing agencies, as mandated by the centre policy, is a must for accountability of the safety features of the roads. Safety of the road users should take centre stage in any road project.”

Key Insights From Road Crash Statistics (India) 2023

Category Value Total Fatalities (2023) 1,72,890 (approx. 1.73 lakh) Fatalities Increase from 2022 2.6% Persons Injured (2023) 4,62,825 (over 4.6 lakh) Injuries Increase from 2022 4.4% Average Fatality Rate 1 life lost every 3 minutes Pothole-Related Fatalities 2,161 deaths (+16.4% from 2022) Wrong-Side Driving / Lane Indiscipline 9,432 deaths (up from 9,094 in 2022) Leading Cause Speeding (68% of road deaths) Collision Types (Deaths) Back-end collisions: 36,804 (21%)Hit-and-run: 31,209 (18%)Head-on collisions: 28,898 (17%) Road Categories (Accident Share) National Highways: 31.2% of accidentsState Highways: 22% Road Categories (Death Share) National Highways: 36.5% of fatalitiesState Highways: 22.8% City-Level Highlights Delhi: 1,457 deaths (5,834 accidents)Bengaluru: 915 deaths (+19.5%)Jaipur: 849 deaths Million-Plus Cities Share 16.9% of accidents, 10% of fatalities Accidents in Million-Plus Cities 81,144 incidents (+5.7% from 2022) Injuries in Million-Plus Cities +6.4% (higher than national average of +4.4%)

