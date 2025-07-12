ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Off Weight, Last Chat Between Pilots: Highlights From AAIB Report On Air India Plane Crash

The wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12. (PTI) ( AP )

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

A total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel, seconds after take off.