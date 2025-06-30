Higher Education Enrolment Rising, But Inclusivity And Quality Still A Challenge: Education Experts

New Delhi: According to the National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report 2025, the nation appears to have made tangible progress towards several Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators, especially education, health, poverty alleviation, and climate action. The report marks National Statistics Day i.e; the 19th edition of the report, which has highlighted longer-term trends since 2015–16 on the various data submitted by the line ministries.
The most robust of the developments is the substantial increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), a SDG indicator concerned with tertiary education. The national GER has improved from 23.7% in 2015–16 and risen to 29.5% in 2022–23 (which records the number of individuals in higher education relative to the number of individuals who were of college age). GER is a strong indicator of access and opportunity in education.
While this upward trend is felt as a positive outcome of India's upward thrust in education capacity and deliberate push of policy, particularly from NEP 2020, experts warn that the trend cannot be assumed to extend to equitable, high-quality education.
Mixed Landscape: Growth with Gaps
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya and educationist, sees the spike in enrolment as a result of a mix of government action, increased awareness, changes to the economy, and advancements in technology.
“Various factors contribute to the phenomenal rise in higher education enrollment. Most notable are accessibility and the spread of awareness thanks to the various programmes and policies implemented across the nation," he noted. “Moreover, economic development and technology have enabled more families, even in villages, to think about and prioritise education."
Jha observed that even as more students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds are entering higher education, disparities remain. Statistics don’t show that the growth has equally benefited all regions and communities. Still, the empowerment of deprived sections across caste, creed, and religion is on the rise, and the result is encouraging. But a lot more needs to be done to make education truly inclusive," he said.
Policy Push Driving Numbers, But Not Enough
Adding further context, Prof Yogesh Rai, educationist and faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), pointed to structural reforms and institutional expansion as major enablers.
“The rise in higher education enrolment in India from 2015–16 to 2022–23 reflects significant progress driven by institutional expansion and ambitious reforms under NEP 2020. The establishment of new universities, IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges has increased access," Prof Rai said. He also emphasised the impact of scholarships, support systems for disadvantaged students, and digital learning platforms like SWAYAM.
The launch of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation is another important step, he added, as it promises to boost India's research ecosystem and integrate innovation with academic pursuits.
Yet, despite the progress, Rai underlined the urgent need to tackle persisting bottlenecks: “Infrastructure and faculty development have not kept pace with the growth in enrolment, especially in rural and underserved areas. Moreover, while digital initiatives hold promise, many students in remote locations face challenges due to limited internet access and lack of devices, exposing a serious digital divide."
The issue is compounded by outdated curricula in several institutions and insufficient career guidance and industry exposure for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. “The mismatch between what students learn and what employers need remains a glaring problem," he said.
Implementation Is Key to NEP’s Success
Both experts concur that the NEP 2020, along with programmes like the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and PMGDISHA for digital literacy, lays down a strong framework for inclusive and flexible education. The push for multidisciplinary learning, skill development, and industry-academia collaboration reflects a forward-looking approach. But implementation remains a major hurdle.
“The vision is there, but translating it into reality requires sustained effort, continuous monitoring, and a commitment to equity," Prof Rai said. “Only a comprehensive, well-coordinated strategy can bridge the rural-urban and socio-economic divides that still limit India’s higher education system."
The NIF Progress Report 2025 is not just a scorecard; it’s a call for targeted action. Experts believe that increased enrolment must now be matched with improvements in the quality of learning, employability, and inclusivity. This means more investment in infrastructure, faculty training, digital tools, and support systems for marginalised groups.
“While the growth in enrolment is a positive sign, we must ensure that it leads to meaningful learning outcomes," said Jha. “We need to prioritise equity alongside expansion."
The SDGs are time-bound, with 2030 as the target. India’s ability to meet its educational goals will depend not just on numbers but on how effectively it can deliver education that is accessible, inclusive, and transformative for all sections of society.
Key SDG Highlights from the NIF Progress Report 2025:
- Tertiary education GER rose from 23.7% (2015–16) to 29.5% (2022–23)
- Maternal and child health indicators show consistent improvement
- Poverty and climate action areas also record positive shifts
- Time-series data sourced from concerned ministries to track India’s SDG journey since 2015
As India moves forward on its SDG commitments, the focus must now shift from access to quality, from enrolment to empowerment, and from policy ambition to on-ground execution.
