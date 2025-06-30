ETV Bharat / bharat

Higher Education Enrolment Rising, But Inclusivity And Quality Still A Challenge: Education Experts

New Delhi: According to the National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report 2025, the nation appears to have made tangible progress towards several Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators, especially education, health, poverty alleviation, and climate action. The report marks National Statistics Day i.e; the 19th edition of the report, which has highlighted longer-term trends since 2015–16 on the various data submitted by the line ministries.

The most robust of the developments is the substantial increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), a SDG indicator concerned with tertiary education. The national GER has improved from 23.7% in 2015–16 and risen to 29.5% in 2022–23 (which records the number of individuals in higher education relative to the number of individuals who were of college age). GER is a strong indicator of access and opportunity in education.

While this upward trend is felt as a positive outcome of India's upward thrust in education capacity and deliberate push of policy, particularly from NEP 2020, experts warn that the trend cannot be assumed to extend to equitable, high-quality education.

Mixed Landscape: Growth with Gaps

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya and educationist, sees the spike in enrolment as a result of a mix of government action, increased awareness, changes to the economy, and advancements in technology.

“Various factors contribute to the phenomenal rise in higher education enrollment. Most notable are accessibility and the spread of awareness thanks to the various programmes and policies implemented across the nation," he noted. “Moreover, economic development and technology have enabled more families, even in villages, to think about and prioritise education."

Jha observed that even as more students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds are entering higher education, disparities remain. Statistics don’t show that the growth has equally benefited all regions and communities. Still, the empowerment of deprived sections across caste, creed, and religion is on the rise, and the result is encouraging. But a lot more needs to be done to make education truly inclusive," he said.

Policy Push Driving Numbers, But Not Enough

Adding further context, Prof Yogesh Rai, educationist and faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), pointed to structural reforms and institutional expansion as major enablers.

“The rise in higher education enrolment in India from 2015–16 to 2022–23 reflects significant progress driven by institutional expansion and ambitious reforms under NEP 2020. The establishment of new universities, IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges has increased access," Prof Rai said. He also emphasised the impact of scholarships, support systems for disadvantaged students, and digital learning platforms like SWAYAM.

The launch of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation is another important step, he added, as it promises to boost India's research ecosystem and integrate innovation with academic pursuits.