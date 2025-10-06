ETV Bharat / bharat

High Time To Keep Hands Off In Cricket, Badminton, Volleyball, And Basketball, Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is high time that it should keep its hands off in cricket, badminton, volleyball, and basketball. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench observed, “There is nothing like sport now in cricket. It is a fact. It is all business…”. "Today, we are playing cricket. Three-four matters. One is already adjourned for the second round. This is the second one. There are two more. How many test matches will you play today?" Justice Nath asked counsel representing various sides in the matter.

The counsel, representing the petitioner, contended that the country is obsessed with cricket. "I think it is high time that this court should keep its hands off in cricket, badminton, volleyball, and basketball," Justice Nath said.