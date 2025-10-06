High Time To Keep Hands Off In Cricket, Badminton, Volleyball, And Basketball, Observes SC
The apex court made these observations while hearing a petition challenging a High Court order in a matter about cricket association for the Jabalpur division.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is high time that it should keep its hands off in cricket, badminton, volleyball, and basketball. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The bench observed, “There is nothing like sport now in cricket. It is a fact. It is all business…”. "Today, we are playing cricket. Three-four matters. One is already adjourned for the second round. This is the second one. There are two more. How many test matches will you play today?" Justice Nath asked counsel representing various sides in the matter.
The counsel, representing the petitioner, contended that the country is obsessed with cricket. "I think it is high time that this court should keep its hands off in cricket, badminton, volleyball, and basketball," Justice Nath said.
The counsel contended before the bench that these matters are coming up before the apex court because of certain concerns. The counsel contended that the issue is that the stakes have become very high in all of these matters. The counsel submitted that in any game which has become commercialised, it is bound to happen.
After hearing submissions, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea. The counsel urged the apex court to allow him to withdraw the plea, which was allowed by the bench.
