High-Speed Rail Corridor To Be Fitted With Anemometer Devices

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure the safe operation of Bullet Train services during heavy winds, the High-Speed rail corridor will be fitted with anemometer devices for wind monitoring, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSCL) officials said on Friday.

According to NHSCL officials, the anemometer device will be installed in the rail corridor for monitoring winds if it finds crosswind speed above 30 m/s and it will send an alarm signal to the operational control centre so that the train speed can be adjusted.

"Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor will traverse through coastal regions in the western part of the country, where wind speeds are particularly concentrated in certain areas. These strong winds have the potential to impact train operations on the viaduct following which anemometers will be installed on the viaduct," the NHSCL officials said.

For this, about 14 locations, nine in Gujarat and five in Maharashtra have already been identified for the installation of this device on the viaduct. The device will specifically monitor wind speed, focusing on river bridges and areas prone to gusts and sudden, and strong wind.

The locations where the devices will be installed are Desai Khadi, Ulhas River, Bangala Pada, Vaitarna River, Dahanu suburb - these all are in Maharashtra, and Daman Ganga River, Par River, Navsari suburb, Tapi River, Narmada River, Mid-section of Bharuch-Vadodara, Mahi River, Bareja and Sabarmati River, which are all are in Gujarat, the officials informed.

What is Anemometer:

An anemometer is a type of Disaster Prevention System designed to provide real-time wind speed data within the range of 0-252 Kmph, spanning 0 to 360 degrees. If wind speeds range from 72 Kmph to 130 Kmph, train speeds will be adjusted accordingly. The Operation Control Centre (OCC) will monitor wind speeds through the Anemometers installed at various locations.

How it works

An anemometer works in different types but the most common is a wheel with three or four cups attached to horizontal pipes attached to a vertical pipe. It makes a recording during rotation by the amount of wind pressure against a surface.