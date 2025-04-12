High-Security In Place For Karni Sena's Swabhiman Sammelan In Agra

Agra: In protest of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Rana Sanga, the Karni Sena will hold Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan at Gari Ram near Kuberpur under Etmadpur Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

The congregation is expected to be attended by the members of the Kshtriya community from many states besides Braj Bhushan Singh, Raja Bhaiya, Veer Pratap Singh and Sunny Singh.

Given the magnanimity of the event, police and the district administration have made tight security arrangements, with a three-layer security for the MP.

Karni Sena national president Raj Sekhawat said, "The programme is being held to express objections and expectations democratically. The government has given us the time at five o'clock for a meeting with the delegation to listen to their demands. We will hold the event within the discipline."

Organising committee member Dheeraj Sikarwar said, "This is a historic day when a message will be sent from Garhi Rami. No one will come here with sticks."

Aditya Sikarwar of the organising committee said, "We have connected from village to village for the event."

Shivam Parmar, another member, said, "This program will be historic."

All India Kshatriya Mahasabha's national working president Yuvraj Ambrish Pal Singh said, "The insult to Rana Sanga, the pride and honour of our society and ancestors, is completely unacceptable. We should respect every warrior who has made invaluable contributions to the building of the nation."

Karni Sena's international president Surajpal Singh Ammu said, "Even if we have to shed blood to protect the honour and self-respect of our ancestors, we will not stay back."

Rajput Karni Sena's national president Pratap Singh Kalvi has been camping in Agra for three days. He said, "Our demand letter is ready which includes the termination of membership of SP MP Ramjilal Suman, apology for the derogatory remarks made on Rashtraveer Rana Sanga, Bharat Ratna for the brave warrior, naming of Jewar Airport after Sanga, withdrawal of the cases registered against Karni Sena people and inclusion of Sanga's history in the curriculum."

Over 2,000 people have been served notices in anticipation of the possible law and order situation. Over 4,000 police personnel have been around the city. Forces will also be deployed at 44 points from the city to Etmadpur. 800 barriers have been kept in place, and checkposts have been set up at 48 places. Four drone cameras will be performing aerial surveillance at the venue.

DCP City Sonam Kumar said, "20 points have been made in the rural areas and 24 points in the city. A three-tier security plan has been made in the city and at the residence of the SP MP. Along with the police, eight companies of PAC have been deployed at the meeting venue. Traffic police have also been deployed."

DCP Atul Sharma said, "The route plan has been decided with the Yamuna Expressway Authority. People coming to the conference will reach through the interchange of the expressway. A separate route has been prepared for their exit. People have started arriving from many states, including Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, from Friday evening itself. It has been claimed that about 1,000 of them have arrived from Mathura, over 2,500 from Etah, 1,500 people from Mainpuri and over 200 people from Kasganj. Vehicles coming to the conference will have to take the Yamuna Expressway interchange. Another way has been made near Vimala Devi Inter College for exit."

Due to a storm the previous night, most of the tents erected for the program fell. Raj Shekhawat, founder of Karni Sena Kshatriya, said, "Some parts of the tents have fallen due to the storm. Laborers have been deployed, the entire pandal will be ready by morning. Local MLA Dr Dharampal Singh arrived at night and took stock of the preparations."

The shops on the highway have been ordered to close on Saturday for the conference, and all bulldozers have been seized to ensure zero damage to any property.

To maintain law and order, the police took out a march in the villages on Friday with anti-riot equipment, in which people were advised not to come under anyone's influence.