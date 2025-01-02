ETV Bharat / bharat

High Nitrate Levels In Groundwater Threaten Public Health In 440 Districts: Report

New Delhi: High nitrate levels have been found in the groundwater of 440 districts across India, with 20 per cent of the samples collected exceeding the permissible nitrate concentration, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has said in a report.

Nitrate contamination is a significant environmental and health concern, particularly in agricultural regions using nitrogen-based fertilizers and animal waste.

The "Annual Groundwater Quality Report – 2024" also revealed that 9.04 per cent of samples had fluoride levels above the safe limit, while 3.55 per cent showed arsenic contamination.

A total of 15,259 monitoring locations were chosen nationwide to check groundwater quality in May 2023. Of these, 25 per cent of wells (the most at risk per BIS 10500) were studied in detail. Groundwater was sampled at 4,982 trend stations before and after the monsoon to see how recharge affects quality.

The report found that 20 per cent of water samples exceeded the nitrate limit of 45 milligrams per liter (mg/l), the threshold set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for drinking water.

Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu had over 40 per cent of samples above the limit while there was high contamination in samples from -- Maharashtra at 35.74 per cent, Telangana at 27.48 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 23.5 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 22.58 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Bihar reported lower percentages. In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, all samples were within safe limits. In states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, nitrate levels have remained stable since 2015.

However, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana showed increasing contamination from 2017 to 2023, the CGWB said. High nitrate levels can cause health issues like blue baby syndrome in infants and are unsafe for drinking.

Fifteen districts in India have been identified as the most affected by high nitrate levels in groundwater including Barmer and Jodhpur in Rajasthan; Wardha, Buldhana, Amravati, Nanded, Beed, Jalgaon, and Yavatmal in Maharashtra; Rangareddy, Adilabad and Siddipet in Telangana; Villupuram in Tamil Nadu; Palnadu in Andhra Pradesh; and Bathinda in Punjab.