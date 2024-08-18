ETV Bharat / bharat

High-Level Meeting To Review Preparedness For Mpox Held In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for Mpox amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection.

A statement said there is no reported case of Mpox in the country as of now, and the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, as per the current assessment.

It may be noted the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to monitor the situation, it said.

It was briefed during the meeting that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. The Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Among the steps taken so far, a meeting of experts was convened by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on August 12 to assess the risk for India. A Communicable Disease Alert on Mpox issued earlier by the NCDC is being updated to capture the newer developments. Sensitisation of the health teams at international airports (ports of entry) has been undertaken.

A video conference was convened by the director of general health services with more than 200 participants. The health authorities at the state level, including the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units in states and at the ports of entry, were sensitised in this regard, the statement said.