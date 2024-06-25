NEET-UG Exam Row: High-Level Committee Formed By Education Ministry Holds First Meet

New Delhi: Amid a massive row over alleged paper leak and irregularities in NEET-UG examination and cancellation of other exams, the first meeting of the High-Level committee of experts constituted by the Ministry of Education was held on Monday to discuss developing a robust exam system.
A seven-member high level committee of experts, headed by former ISRO chairperson K Radhakrishnan, was constituted by the Ministry of Education to make recommendations for ensuring transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA).
As per a committee member saying in a video shared by the Ministry, the first priority of the panel will be to elicit concerns and suggestions from parents and students. The panel will submit its recommendations to the education ministry within two months.
Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government would set up a high level committee to reforms in NTA and the committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols to conduct zero error exams.