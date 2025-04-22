Kerala, Gauhati, Bombay HCs Get Hoax Bomb Threats

Ernakulam: Kerala High Court on Tuesday received an anonymous email claiming that explosives were planted on the premises. An immediate search operation was launched but nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Similar cases were witnessed at Gauhati High Court and Bombay High Court earlier during the day. In both cases, the sender threatened to blow up the premises. Search operations found the threats to be fake but authorities were put on high alert and investigations are underway to trace the sender of the email.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police sources said that the threat mail sent to its high court, was from an unknown organisation named 'Madras Tigers'. Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the Kerala High Court premises. Although the threat turned to be a hoax, security in and around the court has been tightened. Additional police personnel have also been stationed as a precautionary measure.

Police said the issue is being handled seriously and a cyber investigation has been initiated to trace the source of the message. Authorities have also urged people to report any kind of suspicious matter.

Courts in Vanchiyoor and Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district earlier received bomb threats, which later turned out as hoaxes. A few days ago, bomb threats were issued to the RDO workplace in Thrissur and Palakkad. A message warning of an explosion on RDO workplace in Ayyanthole was also issued later. Fortunately, all were hoaxes.

Officials suspect a possible pattern behind the recurring fake threats, which not only disrupt day by day operations but also put additional burden on police assets. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the threats are related and also to nab those accountable for spreading panic.