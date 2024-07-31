High Court Extends Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Interim Bail In ED Case By Two Months

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended by two months the interim bail on medical grounds granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case.

Justice N J Jamadar extended the bail so that the ailing Goyal could undergo medical treatment. This is the second extension of the bail granted to the 75-year-old businessman.

On May 6, the high court granted interim bail on medical grounds to Goyal, arrested in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. On July 5, the court extended the bail for four weeks. Goyal, who is suffering from cancer, submitted to the HC that he had undergone a preliminary laparoscopic surgery and had to undergo further treatment.

His counsel Aabad Ponda told the court that apart from physical ailments, Goyal was suffering from depression too. ED lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar said Goyal could be admitted to hospital as before and he can get all the necessary treatment (without the bail being extended). The court, however, extended the interim bail for two months.

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

His wife, Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its charge sheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition. Anita Goyal died on May 16.