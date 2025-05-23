ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 35 Intruders Ready To Enter India Via Nepal, Says SSB; High Alert Sounded In Border Areas

Lucknow: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has increased its vigil along the Indo-Nepal border in the wake of security alerts by central agencies, officials said.

Officials claimed that intelligence inputs suggested that some suspicious people, probably belonging to Pakistan and Bangladesh, are allegedly trying to infiltrate India via the Nepal border to spread unrest in the country.

Following the tipoff, a high alert was sounded on the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and other bordering districts of India. The SSB personnel have increased their operational activities with thorough frisking of people and vehicles crossing the border.

“After the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, the neighbouring country is gearing up for its response through misadventure or covert attacks in India. For this, it will attempt to infiltrate terrorists into India via Nepal,” sources said.