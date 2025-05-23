Over 35 Intruders Ready To Enter India Via Nepal, Says SSB; High Alert Sounded In Border Areas

Lucknow: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has increased its vigil along the Indo-Nepal border in the wake of security alerts by central agencies, officials said.
Officials claimed that intelligence inputs suggested that some suspicious people, probably belonging to Pakistan and Bangladesh, are allegedly trying to infiltrate India via the Nepal border to spread unrest in the country.
Following the tipoff, a high alert was sounded on the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and other bordering districts of India. The SSB personnel have increased their operational activities with thorough frisking of people and vehicles crossing the border.
“After the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, the neighbouring country is gearing up for its response through misadventure or covert attacks in India. For this, it will attempt to infiltrate terrorists into India via Nepal,” sources said.
They claimed that an attempt could be made to spread unrest by launching attacks in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
Following the intel from security agencies, Commandant of the SSB’s 42nd Battalion, Ganga Singh, gave detailed information in this regard on Thursday.
“After the crucial inputs, a combing operation was launched in the forests close to the Nepal border. Every citizen coming from Nepal is thoroughly checked. A large number of soldiers have been deployed on the open border of Bahraich,” he said.
“We have intel of 35 to 37 intruders who may come from the Nepal border. Security agencies are on alert in this region. They are ready to deal with any situation. We have appealed to the public to immediately inform the security agencies about any suspicious activity,” Singh said.
