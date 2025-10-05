ETV Bharat / bharat

High Alert In Jharkhand Ahead Of Maoist ‘Resistance Week’ And Bandh

Ranchi: Security has been beefed up across Jharkhand as the banned group of Naxals, CPI (Maoist), has announced the observance of ‘Resistance Week’ from October 8 to 14, followed by a bandh on October 15 across several eastern states.

The bandh and ‘Resistance Week’ were announced by Sanket, spokesperson for the Eastern Regional Bureau of the CPI (Maoist), through a press release. He urged people and their cadres to observe the week in Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam.

According to the Jharkhand Police, the announcement is a bid by the banned group to assert its presence, and during such observances, they may indulge in some violent acts. As a result, the police headquarters has issued a statewide alert, strengthening security, especially in vulnerable areas and Naxal hotbeds, they said.

The Jharkhand Police Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) has sent a directive to all district SSPs and SPs, asking them to increase vigilance and put all personnel on special alert. “Security personnel have been advised to move only for operational purposes in Maoist-affected areas,” the letter stated. “All routes to and from camps will undergo IED checks. National highways and key roads are being assessed for Maoist influence, and vehicle movement will be permitted only after clearance.”