High Alert In Jharkhand Ahead Of Maoist ‘Resistance Week’ And Bandh
The CPI (Maoist) urged people and their cadres to observe the week in Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
Ranchi: Security has been beefed up across Jharkhand as the banned group of Naxals, CPI (Maoist), has announced the observance of ‘Resistance Week’ from October 8 to 14, followed by a bandh on October 15 across several eastern states.
The bandh and ‘Resistance Week’ were announced by Sanket, spokesperson for the Eastern Regional Bureau of the CPI (Maoist), through a press release. He urged people and their cadres to observe the week in Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam.
According to the Jharkhand Police, the announcement is a bid by the banned group to assert its presence, and during such observances, they may indulge in some violent acts. As a result, the police headquarters has issued a statewide alert, strengthening security, especially in vulnerable areas and Naxal hotbeds, they said.
The Jharkhand Police Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) has sent a directive to all district SSPs and SPs, asking them to increase vigilance and put all personnel on special alert. “Security personnel have been advised to move only for operational purposes in Maoist-affected areas,” the letter stated. “All routes to and from camps will undergo IED checks. National highways and key roads are being assessed for Maoist influence, and vehicle movement will be permitted only after clearance.”
The letter also directed the concerned officials to increase vigilance around rural markets and fairs, where ambushes may occur.
Additionally, instructions have been issued to closely monitor both government and non-government establishments, including block offices, subdivision offices, banks, forest department offices, and warehouses. Surveillance is being intensified around mobile towers in rural areas as well.
According to the CPI (Maoist) press release, the ‘Resistance Week’ and bandh are being held in protest against what the group claims are “fake encounters” by security forces. It is alleged that on September 15, three senior members of their organisation, Sahdev Soren alias Anuj, Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal, and Ramkhelavan Ganju alias Veersen, were killed in an encounter staged by COBRA and Jharkhand Police units. “A dozen of our comrades have been killed in fake encounters this year,” the group stated.
