ETV Bharat / bharat

High Alert At Andhra-Odisha Border After 30 Naxalites Escape Encounter Sites

Paderu: Authorities have beefed up the security and surveillance along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) following a surge in encounters between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana.

Police claimed that several Naxals and their top leaders were seeking refuge in the AOB to escape from security forces over the past three months after several ultras were killed in the region.

Heightened Surveillance

According to officials, the police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert, with additional personnel sent to the vulnerable areas amid the threat of increasing activities of the Naxals.

Recently, several Naxalites managed to escape an encounter site on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. Multiple intelligence tipoffs suggest that at least 30 Naxals were present in Sileru but successfully evaded arrest despite the forces trap. During the search, however, forces recovered several arms from the area.