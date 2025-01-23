ETV Bharat / bharat

High Alert At Andhra-Odisha Border After 30 Naxalites Escape Encounter Sites

Police claimed that several Naxals and their top leaders were seeking refuge in the AOB to escape from security forces over the past three months.

High Alert At Andhra-Odisha Border After 30 Naxalites Escape Encounter Sites
Security personnel after an encounter with Naxalites, in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, Friday, January 17, 2025. (PTI)
Published : Jan 23, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Paderu: Authorities have beefed up the security and surveillance along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) following a surge in encounters between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana.

Police claimed that several Naxals and their top leaders were seeking refuge in the AOB to escape from security forces over the past three months after several ultras were killed in the region.

Heightened Surveillance

According to officials, the police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert, with additional personnel sent to the vulnerable areas amid the threat of increasing activities of the Naxals.

Recently, several Naxalites managed to escape an encounter site on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. Multiple intelligence tipoffs suggest that at least 30 Naxals were present in Sileru but successfully evaded arrest despite the forces trap. During the search, however, forces recovered several arms from the area.

Key Maoist Leaders Hiding in AOB

The intelligence agencies also revealed that top Naxal leaders, including Aruna, wife of slain leader Pratap Reddy Ramachandra Reddy alias Chalapati, and squad leaders Uday, Jagan, and Suresh, are hiding in the AOB region. Police are also tracking their movements and activities to prevent any escalation of violence in the area.

Chalapati (62) was killed in an encounter with security forces near the Chattisgarh-Odisha border. He was the top Naxal leader and strategist as he had conducted many high-profile attacks. He carried a Rs 1 crore bounty, and his killing was seen as a blow to the Naxal ranks.

The security establishment of the various states and central government is working tirelessly to eliminate the Naxal network in the AOB region, with heightened surveillance expected to result in positive development.

