High Alert After Four Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails

New Delhi: In the second incident within a week, four schools in Delhi have received bomb threats on Friday. The email threat sent alarm bells ringing in the security circle and panic primarily among students and their parents. Soon after the threat alert, Delhi Police and Fire Department teams reached the spot and started investigation.

Nothing suspicious has been found in the investigation so far. The schools that have received this threat include DPS, Salwan School, Modern School and Cambridge School located in the East of Kailash.

Earlier, more than 40 schools in Delhi had received a similar threatening email on the night of December 8 at around 11:38 pm. Earlier, the email sender claimed that bombs have been planted on school campuses. The unidentified person in his mail demanded 30,000 dollars in exchange for stopping the blast.

"This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that all of you do not check the bags of your students frequently when entering the school premises. A secret dark web group and many red rooms are also involved in this activity. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy buildings and harm people. On December 13 and 14 can be the day when your school will have to face a bomb blast," one of the emails read.

The email further stated it is certain that the bombs have been planted now. "Reply to this email with our demands, otherwise the bomb will explode,' the email further read.

The fire department, police, bomb detection teams, and dog squads have arrived at the schools to conduct checks. School authorities have informed parents not to send their children to school for classes today. A police official stated that the search operation are still going at the schools.