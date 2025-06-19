'Hiding Keezhadi Findings Shows Your Hatred For Tamil Pride', Stalin Slams BJP Govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to his party workers, termed the BJP government disregarding the final report on the findings of the ancient excavation site of Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, as its hatred for Tamils and Tamil pride.
The CM accused the Central government of "trying to hide the cultural pride of the Tamils" by delaying the publication of the Keezhadi excavation report despite all the studies backed with scientific results. They have failed to produce additional evidence even two years after the final report was submitted, he added.
The letter shunned it as "a blatant attack by the BJP government on Tamil culture and pride." It added that the BJP wanted to destroy the symbol of Dravidian culture by promoting the fictional Saraswati civilisation, which lacked credible evidence, while dismissing the proven antiquity of Tamil culture.
He noted that the artifacts obtained from Keezhadi site were subjected it to world-class scientific research. "The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not accepted it. That is how much hatred for the Tamil pride is embedded in that party's policies," he added.
He cited his father and former patriarch of the party leader late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi of saying, "the BJP, which looks at Tamil with bitterness and hatred, is continuously trying to hide the glory of Tamil culture unearthed at the Keezhadi excavation site." He added that the BJP government blatantly showed its hatred for Tamil culture by transferring the director who carried out the archaeological dig, Amarnath Ramakrishna, to Assam. The archaeologist had submitted his initial report on the Keezhadi excavations to the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) in 2016. He later resumed work following a court's intervention.
"Through the Keezhadi excavations it is clear that the Vaigai River civilisation of the Tamils is approximately 2,500 to 3,000 years old. This is not just conceptual information," he asserted.
He recalled how the archeological finds from Keezhadi were classified and sent to the best laboratories in the country and the world for scientific analysis. The scientific study formed the basis of the final report that Ramakrishna framed in 982 pages. It was submitted in 2023.
He indicted the opposition AIADMK of being silent on the present action of the Centre and accused its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami as having "pledged" the AIADMK to the BJP.
Stalin asserted that protests carried out by the DMK youth wing and party's allies in Chennai and Madurai condemning the Centre’s alleged rejection of the report on Keezhadi on June 18, would continue to reverberate in Delhi.