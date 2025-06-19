ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hiding Keezhadi Findings Shows Your Hatred For Tamil Pride', Stalin Slams BJP Govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to his party workers, termed the BJP government disregarding the final report on the findings of the ancient excavation site of Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, as its hatred for Tamils and Tamil pride.

The CM accused the Central government of "trying to hide the cultural pride of the Tamils" by delaying the publication of the Keezhadi excavation report despite all the studies backed with scientific results. They have failed to produce additional evidence even two years after the final report was submitted, he added.

The letter shunned it as "a blatant attack by the BJP government on Tamil culture and pride." It added that the BJP wanted to destroy the symbol of Dravidian culture by promoting the fictional Saraswati civilisation, which lacked credible evidence, while dismissing the proven antiquity of Tamil culture.

He noted that the artifacts obtained from Keezhadi site were subjected it to world-class scientific research. "The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not accepted it. That is how much hatred for the Tamil pride is embedded in that party's policies," he added.

He cited his father and former patriarch of the party leader late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi of saying, "the BJP, which looks at Tamil with bitterness and hatred, is continuously trying to hide the glory of Tamil culture unearthed at the Keezhadi excavation site." He added that the BJP government blatantly showed its hatred for Tamil culture by transferring the director who carried out the archaeological dig, Amarnath Ramakrishna, to Assam. The archaeologist had submitted his initial report on the Keezhadi excavations to the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) in 2016. He later resumed work following a court's intervention.