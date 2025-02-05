Hidden Cameras, Extortion And Blackmail: The Evil Of Cybercrime And The Need to Remain Vigilant

Hyderabad: Cyber exploitation and blackmail remain a cause of concern amid the need for people to remain vigilant against such fraud.

A family from Hyderabad fell victim to such exploitation recently. A girl from the family was supposed to be engaged to a man from Chandrayangutta. However, when the family came to know of the man's dark past, they called of the engagement. Enraged over this, he morphed the girl's photographs and sent them to her parents demanding money from them. He threatened the parents if they did not pay him, he would forcefully marry their daughter. After undergoing the ordeal for two months, the family finally lodged complaint with the cyber crime police, leading to the arrest of the culprit.

A Growing Cyber Menace: How Scammers Operate

Cybercriminals exploit individuals they meet through social media, travel, and personal interactions, using their private information to orchestrate extortion schemes. By leveraging morphed nude videos as blackmail, they don’t just target young women but also retired officials and elderly individuals. Many victims, fearing damage to their reputation, silently comply with the demands and end up paying large sums to avoid public disgrace. High-profile individuals including a retired IAS officer, a multiplex mall owner and a prison official have fallen prey to such scams. However, only a handful of victims have come forward to file complaints, while most remain silent due to fear of social stigma.

Hostel manager’s ₹2.53 crore blackmail

One of the most disturbing cases was uncovered by Rayadurgam police, where the private moment of an IT professional from Telangana, residing in a private hostel, was secretly recorded by the hostel manager. Using the illicit recordings, he extorted a staggering ₹2.53 crores from her, threatening to release the footage online.

Fake Matrimony Groom’s Shocking Scam

Another alarming case involves a fraudster who created fake profiles on matrimonial websites, specifically targeting families with only one daughter. Posing as a potential groom, he gained their trust, lured the women to hotel rooms and drugged them with spiked soft drinks. He then recorded them in compromising situations and blackmailed them using the footage. Investigations have revealed that at least 40 women have fallen into his trap.

Social Media Sextortion: A Multi-Crore Racket

A rising trend in cybercrime involves men creating fake social media profiles, posing as women to befriend male victims. They engage in private conversations, collect explicit photos and later use them for blackmail. Reports indicate that in just one year, scammers extorted ₹3.5 crores from 70 victims across three police commissionerates.

Cybercrime DCP’s Warning: Stay Vigilant Online

DCP (Cybercrime) Dar Kavitha urged the public to remain cautious and take preventive measures against digital fraud. "Be careful when interacting with new contacts on social media. Never share personal details or private photos online. Fraudsters use advanced technology to manipulate images and blackmail victims. If you receive a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number, do not answer, it could be a trap. If you or someone you know is being harassed with explicit content, do not remain silent. Your complaint will be kept confidential, and swift action will be taken. Contact 100 or 1930 to report such crimes."

A Call for Awareness and Action

With cyber fraud on the rise, authorities are urging people to be cautious and report such crimes immediately. Raising awareness and strengthening digital security measures are crucial steps in curbing these growing threats.