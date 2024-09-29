'Nasrallah Killed in Lebanon, INDI Alliance Mourning in India, Why?': CM Himanta at Haryana Poll Rally

Sonipat/Panchkula: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who addressed election rallies in Sonipat and Panchkula in Haryana Assembly Polls, on Sunday launched a fierce attack on the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He asked why the INDI Alliance leaders are mourning when Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

CM Himanta said that Rahul Gandhi had come to Assam and questioned him over closure of 600 madrasas, asking him what his intention will be in future. "I told Rahul Gandhi, already I have closed 600, in future I will close all the rest of them. This is our intention and I have no other intention. We do not want madrasa education in the country, we want doctors and engineers, not mullahs. The Babars roaming in the country will have to be thrown out," he said.

'Rahul Gandhi lies a lot': Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest example of breaking promises in the country. Under the Khata-Khat scheme, he says that he will give Rs 8000 and in the manifesto he promises Rs 2000, the CM said. CM Himanta said that after the elections, the BJP will form the government in Haryana and Congress leaders will go on pilgrimage to atone for their sins.

'Which religion does Rahul Gandhi follow?': Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rahul Gandhi to explain why he meets traitors of the country during his visits to America. "Sometimes he says that he will abolish reservation and sometimes he demands caste census. But which religion does he himself follow?" the CM asked.

'Truth always wins': CM Himanta said that the Congress spread countless lies during the Lok Sabha elections but the country elected Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. Truth will always win, and the end of lies is certain, he asserted.