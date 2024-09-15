'He's Number One Terrorist': Union Minister Bittu's Comment on Rahul Gandhi Triggers Controversy

Bhagalpur: On the occasion of inauguration of Vande Bharat Express in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu called Rahul Gandhi the 'biggest terrorist' of the country. While talking to the media, he said that if the agency should take action against anyone first, then it is Rahul Gandhi. His name should be at the top of the list of terrorists.

The Union Minister criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the latter's statements in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India. He said that the Congress leader's friends and family are outside the country and that he does not love his own country much. "He goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani," Minister Bittu said.

"Now, he (Rahul) has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country," the Minister added.

"Gandhi talks about OBCs and other castes. He has not been able to understand the pain of a cobbler, carpenter or mechanic, even after being the leader of the opposition. This is a joke," Bittu said.

'Rahul only does photo shoots': Bittu said that Rahul Gandhi has become an MP so many times, is such a big leader, leader of the opposition, yet he has not been able to understand the pain of rickshaw pullers, cart pullers and cobblers. "He only goes to them and does photo shoots. He said that at present, the Prime Minister does not have any kind of files stuck with him. He signs everything after careful consideration. There was a time in the Congress era when every file was opened and there was a 2G scam, coal scam, Commonwealth scam. Today all that is over," he said.

Ravneet Singh's Challenge: Ravneet Singh Bittu further said that when Rahul Gandhi and Congress together could not divide the Muslims, now they are trying to divide the Sikhs standing at the border, which is not possible at all. He once said that Sikhs are not allowed to wear Kada. I am going to the Gurudwara right now. Ask the Sikhs of Bhagalpur as well as the whole country whether this is true. If any Sikh says that I do not wear turban and Kada, then I will agree with Rahul Gandhi and leave the BJP.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans in Washington DC, Gandhi had said that in India, the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada or he is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. He also accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior to others. (with PTI inputs)